Grand Island's Small Town Famous closing

  • Updated
Small Town Famous, which opened in downtown Grand Island last April, is closing its doors. The store, located at 301 W. Third St., will close on Sunday. Small Town Famous will continue to operate in downtown Hastings, where it's moving into a new, larger location.

The business is owned by Jacque and Matt Cranson. The remaining Grand Island hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Grand Island mall redevelopment plan approved

The council approved a redevelopment contract with Woodsonia Highway 281 LLC and the city of Grand Island Community Redevelopment Authority for the redevelopment of the Conestoga Mall property.

Grand Island casino to open next week

The temporary casino is located in the concourse of Fonner Park adjacent to the Van Berg Family Collection and the Nebraska Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame display.

