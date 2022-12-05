HOLIDAY CHEER: AGI packs food baskets for families

The business news you need
Traditionally one of the busiest weekends of the year, the calendar includes “Christmas Past and Present” at Stuhr Museum, community festivals…
Heartland United Way’s “25 Keys of Christmas” will culminate Thursday with the giveaway of a 2022 GMC Terrain at Tom Dinsdale Automotive.
Nearly three dozen homeowners who live in acreage developments have filed a lawsuit seeking to block the large project from being built.
Mary Berlie, who has worked at the Grand Island Area Economic Development Corp. for nine years, will become the organization’s new president.
People younger than 18 can legally work in the United States, but not in slaughterhouses, which are deemed "hazardous" under the Fair Labor Standards Act.
Visitors to WarHorse Lincoln dropped an estimated $43 million, or close to $1.4 million a day, into slot machines during October.
The U.S. Department of Labor has filed a complaint against a sanitation company for reportedly employing minors as young as 13 to clean hazardous equipment on the kill floor.
Officials from Niocorp said they could start construction on the mine in Johnson County next year, possibly as early as the spring.
Monday, Nov. 21
Cheryl and Gary Hughes of Gibbon started their popcorn business 22 years ago when other popcorn shops in Kearney closed. They've built it into a thriving enterprise.
