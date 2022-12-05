 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HOLIDAY CHEER: AGI packs food baskets for families

date 2022-12-05

Grand Island's Railside packed for Christmas celebration.
Employees at AGI in Grand Island put together 50 food baskets in 12 minutes for the Heartland United Way's Adopt a Family program. The employees all chipped in to buy the food, then put the baskets together Thursday morning at the plant.
Car will be given away Thursday

Car will be given away Thursday

Heartland United Way’s “25 Keys of Christmas” will culminate Thursday with the giveaway of a 2022 GMC Terrain at Tom Dinsdale Automotive.

