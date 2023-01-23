Kramer of Grand Island's pink semi truck honored by national magazine

You can literally say a truck owned by Kramer’s Wrecker Service is a beauty.

The big vehicle is pictured on the front cover of the November issue of Tow Times magazine, which named the truck its 2022 Shine ‘n Star Grand Prize winner.

The magazine describes its annual competition as a “tow truck beauty contest.”

The driver of the truck is longtime Kramer’s employee Robert “Woody” Stevenson. The pink color and its design pay tribute to Stevenson’s wife, Michelle, who is a two-time breast cancer survivor.

Kramer’s has owned the 40-foot truck since August of 2020.

Lisa Bartz, who owns the business with her husband, Tim, designed the exterior.

The vinyl wrap was applied by After Hours Grafix of Aurora.

Lisa Bartz had been wanting a pink truck in honor of breast cancer awareness. When Michelle Stevenson was battling cancer, Lisa decided to design the truck in her honor.

Michelle didn’t know the truck would honor her until the day it arrived.

Michelle, 47, is now in good health.

The winning truck, which was originally white, is a 2019 Peterbilt with a Century 1150 rotator and a knee boom underlift. The rotator is rated to hold up to 50 tons.

The vehicle came from Meyer Truck Center in Olathe, Kansas.

In 2021, the truck was included in the “Shout-Outs” section of the Tow Times contest. The magazine invited Kramer’s to submit the vehicle again for the 2022 competition.

Lisa’s design includes a big pink ribbon on the exterior, along with an illustration of Woody from the “Toy Story” movies. In the front is Michelle’s birthday, Feb. 29. Four inspiring words are also featured on the outside: “Not without a fight.” The truck even has a pink steering wheel.

Stevenson, 46, has worked for Kramer’s Wrecker Service for 17 years. Before that, he worked 16 years at Island Towing, owned by Lisa’s late brother, Jim.

Jim Kramer is the one who gave Stevenson the “Woody” nickname, inspired by the “Toy Story” character.

The other wrecker Stevenson drives, a 2021 Peterbilt 389, is purple and white. That truck, which is 35 feet long, took first place in a 2022 contest sponsored by Zip’s AW Direct of New Hampton, Iowa.

Stevenson, a graduate of Northwest High School, likes his job at Kramer’s. “It’s a very good place to work.” he said. “They’ve always taken care of me here.”

At Kramer’s, Stevenson works with Joe and Caitlin Bartz, whose parents are Lisa and Tim.

Stevenson is on call 24 hours a day. Sometimes, when he gets called out, he doesn’t know if he’s going to be gone for an hour or 24 hours.

Even though he doesn’t own the trucks he drives, he’s proud of them.

“I take care of them as if they’re my own,” he said.

When the Bartzes tell him it’s time to order a new truck, they give him free rein in ordering what he likes.

When he’s on the road, Stevenson hears other drivers communicating via CB radio. Drivers will point out the vehicle or compliment it, but he’s never heard anybody make fun of the guy driving the pink truck.