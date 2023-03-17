There's another housing option in Grand Island.

The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for the city's newest "luxury" apartment complex on March 3. Located at Innate Circle across the road from Prairie Commons, Legacy 34 was developed by Scott Rief.

Along with owning Active Family Chiropractic & Acupuncture, he is also the developer of Talon Apartments in Grand Island, along with apartment developments in Kearney and other Nebraska communities.

Legacy 34, a 90-unit apartment complex, is the first phase of Rief’s planned 200-acre Prairie District.

Work is underway on the second phase of Prairie District, which will have 120 apartment units. Later this year, ground will be broken for a dining and shopping complex.

Rief also plans to build houses at Prairie District.

He said Legacy 34 offers a variety of one- and two-bedroom units designed to "meet each individual’s need with a variety of options."

Legacy 34 also has a three-level Carriage House that has 2,100 square feet, attached garage, three bedrooms and two full and two half bathrooms with a lakeside view.

Rief said Legacy 34 is a "community-focused development."

Rief said that he, along with Mark Otto, director of operations, had a vision of creating an "intimate neighborhood" with Legacy 34 and Prairie District.

He wanted both projects built along the south Highway 281 corridor that leads to Interstate 80. Next to Legacy 34 is Prairie Commons, home to the Grand Island Regional Medical Center, the Tabitha development and other medical and business developments.

A lot of attention has been focused on the south Highway 281 corridor as it extends Grand Island toward Interstate 80. Many other new businesses and housing units are planned for the area.

Rief also said that Legacy 34 helps Grand Island meet its housing needs. Building new apartments and housing units will help attract both new people and businesses to the community.

“We knew we needed to bring people to the area,” he said. “That's why we’re bringing in the apartments right now. We had to bring people in this area to support our economy, the new hospital and growth towards the Interstate.”

But Rief said he wanted Prairie District to be different in design and style that would be attractive to people looking for a new living experience.

“We’ll have apartment living and housing units, but the cool thing is we're gonna create a mini-village as well with commercial spaces like restaurants, and really make this a pedestrian-first neighborhood,” he said.

Rief built the Talon Apartments on South Locust Street in 2016. He has since developed apartment units in Kearney, Lexington and Norfolk before focusing on Grand Island again with Legacy 34.

“We're coming back right here with a product that knocks everybody's socks off,” he said.

That focus on contemporary, modern living is continuing with Phase 2 of the project as work has started on another 120 unit apartment complexes. Work on the commercial phase of Prairie District will begin later this year.

Amenities include the apartment complex being pet friendly, a clubhouse, fitness center, communal lakes and a dinning, green spaces, shopping and entertainment area.

He said the project is about improving the quality of life for people and where people feel good about where they live.

“I want people to know that this is a place where they're going to be able to bring kids and their families to a neighborhood with green spaces and parks that feel very comfortable,” Rief said.

For more information about Legacy 34, visit livelegacy34.com or call 308-380-5967.