Liberty Campus plan, TIF approved by Grand Island City Council

Grand Island City Council unanimously approved a redevelopment plan and tax increment financing for Liberty Campus on Capital Avenue, formerly the Veterans Home Campus.

The project will also use low income housing tax credits and historic tax credits for the project, said Regional Planner Chad Nabity.

For Phase 1 of the project, Omaha-based White Lotus Group will redevelop the Pershing and Anderson buildings.

The project will create 48 units, said Alex Bullington, White Lotus development manager, with 31 one-bedroom units and 17 two-bedroom units, with sizes depending on "what we can fit in the building."

"One of the criteria of the historical tax credit is that we keep the overall look and feel of the buildings as they are, the same," said Bullington. "When it's all said and done, we're still going to have that historic look for the building, but with a great new product for it."

White Lotus plans to make the units available for veterans preference, Gold Star families and veteran's spouses "as their preferred clientele," said Nabity.

"That doesn't mean they're going to limit it to those, but they would have preference," he said

The campus overall will aim for an "inter-generational approach," said Arun Agarwal, White Lotus Group chief executive officer.

"We first want to honor the veterans community and senior veterans and Gold Star families associated with it, but on the next phase we're also addressing the workforce housing challenges we're having," said Agarwal.

Approval of the redevelopment plan on Tuesday allows the Community Redevelopment Authority to enter into a TIF contract with White Lotus.

White Lotus is requesting $715,000 in TIF support.

For all phases, the total project will cost roughly $14 million.

Regional Planning Commission recommended approval of the plan with its proposed land use map changes, said Nabity.

"Then, it's consistent with the comprehensive plan and would be consistent with the veterans legacy plan and our expectations for the redevelopment of the property," he said.

Agarwal called the process, including the culmination of capital for redevelopment, "incredibly complex" as it requires state and federal approval for its tax credits.

Historic tax credits are needed to "maintain the physical integrity of the historic nature of the campus, which is integral for that redevelopment."

Designs for Phase 1 are already underway, said Agarwal.

Also, White Lotus is on the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority agenda to formally receive an allocation in the first quarter of 2023.

"Our team's been working really diligently to make this project reality," said Agarwal. "I'm very excited. We are very thrilled on the first phase. It's the 20/80 rule, that the first 20% takes a lot of the effort, we're hoping."

Nabity said White Lotus will bring forward plans for additional developments in the future.

Development of this project is anticipated to be completed by December 2023.