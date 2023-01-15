Looking for Grand Island area women who inspire

During the last few months, it has been my pleasure in my new role as president of the Grand Island Independent to meet many of Grand Island’s business leaders and community members — and I look forward to meeting many more.

As a lifelong Nebraskan, I am always amazed by the dedication of those who take on leadership roles in our communities with such commitment and generosity of their time and talent.

So many good people are doing good things. I have been particularly struck by the impact of women’s leadership across the Nebraska communities where I have lived and worked.

In my previous roles with Lee Enterprises, I had the opportunity to be part of the Inspire Awards, which celebrates leadership across several sectors, including business, education, health and philanthropy. The program also awards an Inspire Scholarship and honors a Woman of the Year.

Inspire was founded as a way to celebrate these women who come from different industries and backgrounds but all share several traits — a strong sense of self, a success-driven work ethic, a desire to mentor and grow other leaders and a will to build a legacy of service.

I’m excited about the opportunity to bring the Inspire Awards to the Grand Island community!

Nominees are submitted by community members and three finalists are chosen by an advisory board consisting of local business leaders and civic leaders. All finalists will be honored and the winners will be announced at an Inspire Awards luncheon on Wednesday, April 12, at Boulder Flatts.

Please visit go.theindependent.com/Inspire to nominate the inspiring women in your life. Whether it is a leader in your business organization, a neighbor, friend or associate, please share their story with us so we can recognize them for their contributions to our community. Nominations will be open through Feb. 28.

There are leaders everywhere among us, and it’s our privilege to help tell their stories and let their lights shine for all!