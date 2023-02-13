For five decades, Garrett Tire & Treads has been serving the needs of people and businesses of Nebraska.

Last November, Garrett sold the business to Wisconsin-based Southside Tire.

At 71, he thought it was time to slow down a bit and spend more time with his wife and grandchildren after nearly 60 years in the tire and automotive business.

Garrett started the business at 3004 Old Potash Road in 1973.

Prior to starting Garrett Tire & Treads, he worked with his father, Warren Garrett, who operated a truck stop off I-80 at Wood River.

He started working for his dad as a 13-year old.

“Mike has been there since the inception,” said Tim Husnick.

Husnick is the CEO of Southside Tire, located in Wisconsin.

According to Husnick, Garrett …“…realized from the very beginning that exceptional customer service was the key to having his business thrive.”

Husnick said that Garrett is known as “the guy that got it done.”

“A routine day in the early years would see Mike not only selling tires, but changing and delivering them as well,” Husnick said.

That would even mean changing a truck tire on Interstate 80 at midnight.

“No problem,” Husnick said.

“He understood then as he does today that ‘….if you take care of the customers the business will succeed’,” he said

Garrett and Husnick have known each other for almost 20 years.

Husnick said Garrett realizes the “value of totally understanding your own business as well.”

Garrett’s business partner, Doug New, said, “Mike has always had a firm grasp of fundamental business practices and what it took to succeed.”

“We wouldn’t be where we are today without him,” New said.

Both Husnick and New said it has been Garrett’s vision and understanding that allowed Garrett Tire & Treads to grow from its Grand Island location to towns throughout Nebraska and Missouri.

Over the years, Husnick said Garrett has been instrumental in the formation and operation of tire dealership groups.

“He has helped others in the same industry succeed as he has,” he said.

Husnick said these buying groups and service entities have helped Garrett as well as other tire companies throughout the Midwest thrive.

Garrett is a founding member of NATSS as well as TSS. He remains on the board of directors for both organizations.

Husnick said Garrett’s generosity to the communities where Garrett Tire is located is well known. Garrett is a supporter of local schools and Goodwill Industries.

That tradition of community support will continue after Garrett’s retirement.

Garrett said his employees had been vital to the company’s success.

“My co-workers were instrumental to the growth and success of Garrett Tire over the years,” Garrett said “I felt the need for them to be rewarded.”

In 2019, Garrett sold a portion of the family business to the employees.

In early 2021, Garrett and his partners decided to sell the business.

He said finding a new owner was important in continuing the company’s legacy for another five decades of growth.

“Mr. Garrett sought a partner with the same values as his,” Husnick said. “He would only partner with a strong, service oriented teammate.”

It was through Garrett’s contacts with dealer organizations, he met members of the Southside Tire team.

Both Garrett and Southside Tire had a mutual understanding concerning the future of the tire business in the US.

Last November, primary ownership of Garrett Tire & Treads was transitioned to Southside Tire, based in Antigo, Wis.

Southside Tire has locations throughout Wisconsin as well as the new partnership in Nebraska.

“We couldn’t be more honored than to be selected by Mike Garrett to continue his legacy,” Husnick said.

He said he and his company “will strive to carry-on his (Garrett) reputation of leadership and generosity.

“We feel extremely lucky to have new teammates as great as those at Garrett Tire,” Husnick said.

Both Garrett and New remain with the new organization.

Along with spending more time with his wife, Dee, his daughter and son-in-law, and their grandchildren, Garrett will concentrate on his love of old cars and trucks.

Garrett is a self-described “car nut”. He has a growing collection of classic cars and memorabilia. He also sells and trades classic cars.

“The Nebraska tire business will miss him as the years go by,” Husnick said. “The classic car business should feel very lucky to have him.”

For Garrett, the highlights during his career were building and expanding his business outside of Grand Island and the thousands of people he met over the years, whether they were customers, employees or business associates.

During the years he expanded Garrett Tire’s reach to Kearney, Broken Bow, Cozad, Omaha, Lincoln, North Platte, Hastings and Kansas City.

While building the business from scratch brought him a lot of satisfaction, he gives his employees a lot of credit for the business’s success.

“The secret has always been good customer service and satisfaction, “ Garrett said “It’s what generates repeat business.”