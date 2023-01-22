New part owner, general manager joins Auto America

Shayne Jaroshas recently became general manager and part owner of Auto America at 3036 S. Locust St. in Grand Island.

“As general manager, my number one responsibility would be the satisfaction for both our customers and employees,” Jaros said.

He is also a minority owner of Auto America.

“I’m really excited to be a part owner,” Jaros said.

The roots of Auto America go back more than 32 years in Grand Island.

“Over those 32 years Auto America has been in business, it has gained an outstanding reputation in the community,” Jaros said.

A Grand Island native, Jaros started out in the auto business before starting his own business. He owned and operated that business for 18 years in Grand Island before joining Auto America last year.

Scott Carpenter is the principal owner of Auto America. It has been a family business for more than 32 years on South Locust Street.

“We had been talking about this for a few years,” Jaros said. “I wouldn’t have done it anywhere else. I wouldn’t have sold my business to go anywhere else. Scott Carpenter is the reason I came.”

Auto America is Central Nebraska’s largest Independent dealer, It specializes in late model off-lease vehicles.

Its selection includes two-doors, four-doors, SUV’s, trucks and minivans. Many of its vehicles are still covered by a factory warranty and every unit has passed a mechanical and safety inspection before it is offered for sale.

Most vehicles are then either Gold Certified or Silver Certified.

“We carry every type of car from $3,000 to $80,000,” he said.

The business was started by Carpenter’s father, Rex Carpenter.

Jaros said customer satisfaction has been key to Auto America’s success over the last three decades.

“We have a larger inventory of used vehicles,” he said.

Currently there are more than 100 used vehicles on Auto America’s lot, Jaros said. They also have a large variety of different types and styles of vehicles.

Jaros said Auto America has also developed a good reputation over the years of finding the vehicle its customers are looking for whether it’s a foreign or domestic vehicle or a specialty type of vehicle, such as a muscle car.

“We’ll do our best to find it,” he said.

It has been a difficult time for the auto industry due to the pandemic. Demand has been high, but availability has been difficult due to supply chain problems. The computer chips used in cars were particularly hard to find.

According to the Wall Street Journal, there were 1,200 chips in the average car in 2021, twice as many as in 2010.

The pandemic also created a labor shortage that impacted the availability of vehicles.

Despite the impact of the pandemic, vehicle sales have been good for both used and new vehicles.

The Nebraska Department of Revenue, reported in its most recent statistics, that vehicle sales in Hall County in October 2022 were up nearly 7% from October 2021.

He said Auto America has worked hard to meet customers demands during the pandemic.

“Things are starting to level out,” Jaros said. “Our mission at Auto America has always been to serve our community with great vehicles at a fair price. We want Auto America to be the place where you and your family can always come.”

Jaros said their success can be measured by customer satisfaction as 80% of their sales are repeat or referral sales from previous customers.

“We’ve got an expert staff that makes it fun to buy a vehicle,” Jaros said. “They care about the customer’s needs, not just the sale.”

Buying a vehicle is one of the largest purchases an individual or family makes next to buying a home.

“That’s why we take good care of our customers,” Jaros said. “They’re going to be back and they’re going to send their friends and they’re going to send their family.”

While customers are tempted by online sales due to the challenges of finding a good vehicle that’s affordable, having the one-in-on personal touch by their experienced sales staff is key to Auto America’s high percentage of repeat customers and customer referral sales.

“When you lose that personal touch, you lose that customer and then you do have an issue down the road,” he said.

And credit is not a problem as Auto America has access to 17 banks and 26 credit unions to help their customers with financing.

“We can help with pretty much any situation there,” Jaros said.

Jaros said he gives his staff a lot of the credit for the success of Auto America.

“I’m proud of the staff that we have here,” he said. “I’m also proud of the ownership, the history, the inventory we have here. I wouldn’t have sold my business and gone anywhere else.”

As for the future, Jaros said, “I see us continuing to grow and serve the community the way we do.”

“I’d like to take what had been built on and had been done so well for the last 32 years and expand and continue to grow our business,” he said.

For more information, visit buyautoamerica.com or call 308-384-1500.