Crippled by anxiety, many new Americans in Grand Island are hesitant to reach out for health care services in the community, nursing students at Creighton University found.

As a result, Chantal Kohl of Aurora and fellow nursing students Mikayla Brant and Celine Keshazari organized a health fair for immigrant families in the community, in hopes of making the health care system a little less scary and much more accessible.

Thirteen organizations were stationed at Grand Island Literacy Council’s building Tuesday, April 18, reaching out to this underserved group. Those included Central District Health Department, CHI Health, Willowbrook Mental Health and Creighton College of Nursing.

Kohl said the group hypothesized socioeconomic factors that keep Grand Islanders from accessing health care.

“We thought maybe there would be like a socioeconomic piece,” she said. “That wasn't it, it was mostly relating to anxiety about access to care. We decided to host a little health fair … so that the people who frequent the Literacy Council could have care in an environment that was comfortable for them.”

Community members could get a free checkup and get information about blood pressure, diabetes, WIC, breast feeding, vaccinations and other health-related topics.

Creighton College of Nursing has a campus housed at CHI St. Francis, where Kohl is in the accelerated program. The health fair was conceived of for a populations health class, she said.

“Every year the students are tasked with finding an agency and partnering with them and assessing their population and learning about the needs of that population,” Kohl explained.

The cohort of students participated in Literacy Council’s conversation groups, where they learned about new Americans’ needs and barriers to health care needs.

The Literacy Council continued to partner with the students, said Tiffany Hartford, executive director of Grand Island Literacy Council.

“From there, they kind of got the idea that maybe they should pull organizations together and do a health fair,” Hartford said. “We set up the space (as an) open promotional event type setup, and invited students and members from the public to come in and learn about health and what resources are available.”

This effort to alleviate anxiety about the unknown sought to address reasons why many new Americans hesitate or struggle to find health care, Hartford said.

“One is just simply the language barrier,” she said. “There are fears of overcoming that language barrier. How do you talk to a doctor? Even scheduling an appointment is something that can be a barrier.”

“Their status in the United States may be questionable, so they're nervous about having that record or that document that they have visited with a doctor,” Hartford added.

New Americans not receiving health care isn’t due to lack of effort, Hartford said. “The existing doctors and health care providers in Grand Island try. There’s just this missing piece.”

A missing piece that Kohl said she hopes gets more of the community’s new Americans the care they need through the health fair’s efforts.

“A lot of people were hoping that next year’s (class) would bring it back and make it an annual thing,” she said. ''Hopefully they do.”