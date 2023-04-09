The popularity of electric bikes is growing in the United States.

More than a million e-bikes were sold in 2020 and sales are still growing. In Grand Island, Pedego Electric Bikes opened in March at 3020 West Stolley Park Road. The business is owned by Michelle McFarland of Grand Island.

Pedego e-bikes is a California-based business that was started in 2008. They have sold more than 100,000 e-bikes. They are popular with people of all ages.

McFarland is an independent owner and sells exclusively Pedego e-bikes. The store has a growing inventory with more than 80 e-bikes on hand from e-bikes for hike and bike trails and street use to e-bikes for dirt trails and off-road riding.

The store has a wide selection of accessories, including smart helmets that have bluetooth connections that allow e-bikers riding in a group to communicate with each other.

They also have a full-time e-bike technician to service the bikes they sell.

McFarland said that Pedego e-bikes are made with high-quality materials and components. They come with a unique five-year warranty that includes anti-theft protection and a lifetime frame warranty.

She said that what makes Pedego e-bikes great for people of all ages is their comfortable riding position that makes them easy to ride and great for people who are not used to riding bicycles.

In McFarland’s Stolley Park Road store, the Pedego e-bikes standout as they are available in a variety of colors and styles.

She also said Pedego e-bikes are also affordable and are at a great value for the price.

McFarland’s store is located near the John Brownell/Beltline trail at its Stolley Park Road intersection. Eventually, she will be renting Pedego e-bikes for day-use and more.

McFarland said Grand Island has a growing number of hike and bike trails that make e-bikes more accessible and enjoyable to use.

The Pedego e-bikes are governed at 20 mph in accordance with federal and state regulations. The e-bike’s battery takes about 2-5 hours to charge from a standard wall outlet. Pedaling the e-bike conserves the battery, but doesn’t charge it.

Depending on the type of battery and other considerations, such as the rider’s weight, training, weather, speed and level of pedaling, the e-bike’s range is 15-60 miles.

And with health-conscious people and those who enjoy being outdoors, McFarland said e-bikes are a great choice because it’s an easy and comfortable ride that is both affordable and sustainable for all ages.

McFarland and her husband moved to Grand Island recently from North Platte. They were looking for ways to get more outdoor time for their health when they “stumbled” on to Pedego e-bikes.

“It’s a good quality brand,” she said.

Seeing there was a need for a bike shop in Grand Island, they started their own e-bike shop and decided to sell Pedego Electric Bikes.

McFarland’s Pedego e-bike store is the only one between Omaha and Denver of the more than 240 stores that sell the Pedego brand in the United States.

“A lot of people that thought they were done riding bikes can now get on a bike again, because it makes them feel like a kid again,” McFarland said.

She encourages people to come down and test drive a Pedego e-bike themselves “and find the perfect fit for them.”

Pedego Electric Bikes is closed Monday and open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The store’s telephone number if 308-889-4181. Website access can be found at www.pedegograndisland.com.