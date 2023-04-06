Hope Harbor names new board members

Paul Hoos, Natalie Lukens, Travis Mittan, Robert Heagy and Bana Stec have become members of Hope Harbor’s board of directors.

Hoos has been an agent with Shelter Insurance since 1993. He was born and raised in Grand Island and graduated from Grand Island Senior High. He received his bachelor’s degree from University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Lukens is originally from New Jersey and attended Brigham Young University in Utah where she studied history and economics. She then moved to St. Louis. In 2008, she was awarded the “Lifetime Dedication to Service” award by the RubinBrown Charitable Foundation for her work with underserved and impoverished teenagers in St. Louis City. Since moving to Grand Island in 2016, she has been working as a community volunteer. In 2020, she graduated from Leadership Unlimited in Class 35. Natalie also serves on the board for Choice Family Healthcare Clinic. She is currently working with Healthy Nebraska on its local efforts for the Maternal and Child Health Project. She also works with the STOP Fund, GIPS, as well as other local groups.

Mittan is the business director at Associated Staffing, Inc. where he has held various positions since 2007. He is a graduate of Leadership Unlimited Class 29 and previously served on the board for Hall County Leadership Unlimited. He has also worked with Habitat for Humanity, Grand Island Chamber Young Professionals, and Greater Grand Island Community Foundation’s Youth Philanthropy Program.

Heagy is a project manager with Tally Creative and has been with them since July 2022. From Spokane, Wash., Heagy and his family moved to Grand Island in 2021 after his wife, Alyssa, (a Grand Island native) accepted the executive director position with Habitat for Humanity. He graduated from Eastern Washington University with a bachelor of arts degree in studio art and spends his free time creating and building with a variety of different materials.

Stec has been a physicians assistant for Mary Lanning Health Care for five and half years. She received her undergraduate degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a master’s degree from Union College. She is also serving on the social committee board at Riverside. She looks forward to being a member of the Hope Harbor board to be able to serve our community and help those in need to set them up for success.

Outgoing board members include Brad Bell, Bishop William Dendinger and Lissa Moeller.

Bell served on the board from 2017 to 2022, working with the finance and the personnel committees.

Bishop Dendinger served on the board from 2017 to 2022 as a member of the personnel and events committees.

Moeller was a board member from 2018 to 2022 and served on the personnel and shelter committees.

Hope Harbor’s new board president is Brad Mustion, with Alicia O’Donnell, vice president, Keith Mingus, treasurer, and Josh Conner, secretary. Other board members include Mavin Andersen, Laura Dexter, Dana Fries, Sandra Kraft, Dan Walter and Jennifer Worthington.

Hope Harbor serves families, women and children experiencing homelessness or nearly experiencing homelessness by providing safe shelter, meals, intensive case management and educational programs to assist residents in becoming self-sufficient.