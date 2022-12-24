PHOTO: Last-minute shopping

The business news you need
The council approved a redevelopment contract with Woodsonia Highway 281 LLC and the city of Grand Island Community Redevelopment Authority for the redevelopment of the Conestoga Mall property.
The temporary casino is located in the concourse of Fonner Park adjacent to the Van Berg Family Collection and the Nebraska Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame display.
The Lancaster County Attorney's Office on Monday charged Jeremey Woolwine, the owner of AJ's Reptarium, with multiple tax crimes.
The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission on Wednesday approved an operating license for a temporary casino at Grand Island's Fonner Park, which is set to open on Tuesday.
A warrant was issued for Michael Keady's arrest Wednesday.
Traditionally one of the busiest weekends of the year, the calendar includes “Christmas Past and Present” at Stuhr Museum, community festivals…
Nebraska received a Silver Shovel award from Area Development magazine for being a runner-up among states with fewer than 3 million people with the most economic development projects.
The Nebraska Department of Agriculture said the latest case was in a mixed backyard flock of fewer than 100 birds in Knox County.
Nebraska's unemployment rate was 2.5% in November, while Lincoln's was 2.1%. Both of those rates are higher than they were a month ago and a year ago.
