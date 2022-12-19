 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TOYS FOR TOTS

PHOTOS: Toys for Tots event in Grand Island

121722-gii-news-toysfortots-jrs-p3

Friday marked another successful Heartland United Way Toys For Tots event inside the Pinnacle Bank Arena building at Fonner Park in Grand Island.
121722-gii-news-toysfortots-jrs-p1

A Heartland United Way volunteer helps a women shop during the Toys For Tots event inside the Pinnacle Bank Arena building at Fonner Park Friday.
121722-gii-news-toysfortots-jrs-p4

There were plenty of toys at the event.
121722-gii-news-toysfortots-jrs-p2

Friday’s event was a success.
