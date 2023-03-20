Pretzel Maker will leave Conestoga Mall.

The pretzel maker will close for good on Tuesday, March 28. At this point, there are no plans to reopen anywhere else.

Owner Mike Manley of Lincoln says he has to close because the developers of the mall project didn't give him opportunities to continue on. The mall owner asked Manley to leave the mall by the end of this month. Woodsonia Real Estate is turning the greatly reconfigured mall into Conestoga Marketplace.

"I had asked them about the opportunity to have a location when they get done with construction to reopen, and they said there was no opportunity for us at all in the mall," Manley said.

"We can't find a suitable location in town to reopen. We tried to find a location but have not found anything suitable. Most places that are available to rent are too large for us," he said.

Manley said, "We've been very fortunate to serve the community for 27 years. We have built a tremendous, loyal customer base. We have such a quality product; it's sad that we're not going to be able to continue in business."

The pretzel stand has nine employees.

Manley will continue to operate the Pretzel Maker at Hilltop Mall in Kearney.