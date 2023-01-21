Pros answer questions at Central Nebraska Home and Builders Show in Grand Island

Two dozen people enjoyed picking the brains of local building experts Saturday at the Central Nebraska Home and Builders Show.

"Construction and Renovations: What You Need to Know" was one of five seminars presented Saturday at the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center. The Home and Builders Show continues Sunday.

Seven local experts fielded questions at the construction and renovation seminar. The attentive audience consisted mostly of people planning to remodel or expand their homes. One woman said she'd like to spend 20 minutes talking to each of the experts.

Amos Anson, a residential home builder and land developer, stressed that people need to have a realistic design. Many homeowners are tempted to be their own general contractor, but Anson advises against it. He also said people need to have an accurate, very detailed plan.

Chris Meister of Mead Lumber pointed out that lumber yards don't just sell products. They also provide help with design and other services.

Anson said that in many cases, homeowners don't need an architect. Lumber yards have draftsmen, and some builders are draftsmen.

One couple, wanting to redo their basement, said they can't get a contractor to commit to their project. It's frustrating, they said.

Greg Geis, owner of Island Indoor Climate, said there's such a shortage of workers right now that it's hard to run a business. There's also a surplus of work.

The changes wrought by COVID are many, Anson said. It bothers general contractors when they disappoint people, he said.

Geis pointed out that 70% of a home's utility bill goes for heating and air conditioning.

When a building project starts to go over budget, the homeowner's first response is often to cut the heating and air budget.

That's a huge mistake, Geis said. Every day homeowners aren't comfortable in their home, they're going to wonder if they should have made their project a little smaller. Maybe they should have gone without that giant patio.

"Our industry is not the glamor industry. Nobody wants to put in a furnace and air," Geis said. People would rather "put in super fancy cabinets and things like that."

But down the road, homeowners often wish they'd zoned the house or "put two systems in," Geis said.

Another seminar participant was Butch Moural, a mortgage loan officer at FNBO. "I try to be the dream maker, not the dream killer," he said.

Insurance agent Jeff Vinson said a typical homeowner's policy may have some gaps in it. People undertaking a building project should make sure they're covered for a builder's risk, which could be a separate policy or a rider on an existing policy.

More than one seminar participant bemoaned the quality of items sold at big box stores. If those items fail, it can be hard to get a warranty enforced.

Plumber Nick Winfrey and others urged people to buy equipment from industry professionals. Those items may be a little more expensive, but a building specialist will stand behind them if something goes wrong.

Anson started in the construction business when he was 19. Now 40, he's still the third- or fourth-youngest builder in Grand Island, he said.

To help with the shortage of workers, people should encourage young adults to enter the building trades, Anson said. People can make good money in the business, and the work is fulfilling, he said.

Builders need to start somewhere, Anson said. If a young person volunteers to do a project, ask for a number to talk to someone he's done work for in the past.

Other nuggets from the seminar:

In starting a project, homeowners should set 10 or 15% aside in case the project goes over budget, Anson said.

Grand Island Building Department Director Craig Lewis said if you replace a window of the same size, you don't need a building permit. He also said if you don't make any progress, a building permit will expire in 180 days.

Moderator Dana Jelinek said the current cost of concrete is $140 a yard.