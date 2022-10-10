Roofing and siding company has mission to help veterans

Veteran Roofing of Grand Island is on a mission.

According to the company’s founder, John Larson, “our mission is to provide the best quality roofing and siding services in Grand Island, Kearney and Hastings, while also supporting veterans.”

Larson has a long history of service and patriotism. He spent 11 years in the Army Reserves, served in the Gulf War, and holds memberships to the American Legion, VFW, Elks, and Patriot Guard Riders.

His service to his country, combined with more than 15 years of insurance adjusting experience and eight years of construction/storm damage restoration experience, brought a depth of knowledge when starting his company.

Larson said he started the company — formerly Veterans 4 Veterans Construction, Inc. — “ … with the hope of being able to give financial aid to veteran causes and charities from work that already needs to be done because of storm activity.”

“We've helped out numerous veterans in a lot of different ways,” Larson said. “We work to get them into a better housing situation.”

Veteran Roofing is a family-oriented company. While John is retired, his son Chris Larson is now operating the company.

Chris Larson said he started out doing bookkeeping for his father’s business several years ago.

“It just kind of grew into more, doing more with the business and helping out more, and eventually,” he said, “I just took it over to take the weight off my dad.”

According to Veteran Roofing, “Your roof is the first line of defense from mother nature. Keeping it maintained or repaired after a storm is critical to your home.”

As a veteran, John Larson said he understood how important it is for veterans to take care of one another.

He said that is why the company donates to veteran causes and charities with a portion of its profits.

Among the veteran causes Veteran Roofing donates to are:

• Veterans of Foreign Wars

• American Legion

• Chris Kyle Frog Foundation

• War Horses for Veterans

• Move America Forward

• American Legion Riders Chapter 53

• Quilts of Valor

• Honor Flights

• Grand Island Veteran Cemetery Expansion

• Nance County Veterans Memorial Expansion Paralyzed

• Veterans of America

• Disabled American Veterans

• Various Local Fundraisers

“We take a portion of our profits and donate them to other veteran nonprofits that are doing good things in their specific areas of expertise,” Chris Larson said.

Veteran Roofing is a roofing and siding company. It has been serving the Grand Island and entire Tri-City area for seven years.

The company specializes in roofing, siding, and gutter work, including new installations, repair work, and routine maintenance.

Chris Larson said exterior components are some of the most important features in the home or business, protecting it from weather, temperature fluctuations, moisture damage, and pests.

“When we are called out to a job, we do all we can to make sure that these items look great and function properly,” he said.

Among the main roofing, siding and gutter services Veteran Roofing provides, are:

• Roof inspections

• Roof repairs

• Storm damage repair

• New roof installation

• Siding installation

• Siding repair

• Eave, trim, fascia and soffit repair

• Gutter installation

• Gutter maintenance

Larson said his father spent 15 years working as an insurance adjuster prior to starting Veteran Roofing. That experience, he said, brings an understanding of how the insurance system works and can help veterans with their repair needs.

“As soon as your home or business is damaged, call us to do an assessment,” Larson said. “We can give you an accurate description of the damages and provide it to the insurance company on your behalf. We will be honest so that you get the best possible payout. In many cases of natural disasters, a majority of your labor and material fees can be covered.”

Larson said he wants to grow the company and serve veterans throughout Nebraska and in other states.

“We get a lot of customer requests and referrals because of their mission to work with veterans on their home repair needs,” he said. “Veterans have a certain comfort level in working with other veterans and so that does bring us in contact with more veterans. We are a veteran-based company, rather than just a solely roofing-based company.

"Our motto of 'Supporting All to Support Veterans,' reminds people we don't only work for veterans."

Veteran Roofing is located at 2700 S. North Road, Unit 1, in Grand Island. For more information, call 308-675-3063 or visit www.veteranroofingne.com.