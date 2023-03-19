Grand Island’s housing needs got another boost Friday as the city’s Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Hoppe Development’s Row Orchard at 1710 Peach St. in northeast Grand Island.

The for-lease 24-unit row house development began accepting residents late last year. It is part of an 180-unit project being developed by Hoppe Development of Lincoln.

Row Orchard is made up of one seven-plex unit; one five-plex unit; and three four-plex units.

During the month, the Chamber of Commerce has hosted ribbon cutting ceremonies at three housing developments that add more than 200 housing units to the community.

“This helps to secure Grand Island’s growth into the future,” said Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele, who attended Friday’s ceremony.

Steele said with the addition of the Legacy 34 apartments and Tabitha’s senior housing project during the last month, the community is making progress in meeting its future housing needs.

“We still need more housing, but it’s optimistic now to know that we have developers coming to Grand Island building housing,” he said.

The Orchard Development is a mixed income subdivision delivering ownership and rental opportunities supported by neighborhood amenities. A playground and small park are planned later this year.

The row houses dedicated Friday offer a low-income point of entry for Grand Island as rents are based on what would be affordable for people in the 60% of the area median income bracket.

Steele said affordable housing is critical to Grand Island’s future. The more available and affordable housing units, the more families moving to Grand Island to fulfill the labor needs of community businesses.

Median household income for Grand Island between 2017 to 2021 was $58,162.

“We have a lot of housing coming online and the City of Grand Island stands ready to help in any way we can,” Steele said.

Justin Johnson, project manager for Hoppe Development, said the company is dedicated to “safe and affordable housing because we know it’s an essential aspect to all communities.”

“We want to thank the City of Grand Island and this great community for supporting our development efforts here at The Orchard and our other local projects,” he said.

The Orchard is the fourth housing development for Hoppe Development in Grand Island since the mid-1990s, including the Old Walnut School housing development.

“It’s truly been a great community to work in,” Johnson said. “When all is said and done, this development will consist of 160 to 180 residential lots and most for sale and a portion for rental like these 24 units that we’re featuring today.”

Hoppe Development is a “vertically integrated real estate development company focused on the affordable housing needs of the communities they serve.”

Hoppe Development works throughout the Midwest with capabilities in land acquisition and master planning, entitlement and land use, project planning and finance, construction execution, and long-term management and compliance. The company’s goals are to work collaboratively with communities to translate housing needs into tangible projects.

They also innovate novel financing, design and construction capabilities to achieve unit affordability. They also build and manage housing projects that are desirable for their target market

The Hoppes came to Lincoln from Prussia at the end of the 19th century. The first generation started a grocery store and the second generation built Hoppe Lumber Yard.

John L. Hoppe Jr. and Fred Hoppe expanded the business to include commercial and residential real estate. In 2019 Fred Hoppe’s son, Jake Hoppe, joined to help grow and diversify the housing development business.

Johnson said Hoppe Development will be breaking ground to expand The Orchard Development for additional housing units later this year.