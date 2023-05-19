Build Grand Island is primed to build more of, well, Grand Island.

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development has awarded the Grand Island Area Economic Development Corporation a $1 million grant through the 2022 round of Nebraska’s Rural Workforce Housing Fund.

The Build Grand Island program is a 0% interest revolving loan fund for developers to spur residential development, according to corporation President Mary Berlie. The program prioritizes owner occupancy and upper story living in Railside, with a focus on student, intern and young professional housing.

The corporation and partners pledged $675,000 in matching funds for the grant.

"We get to fold this new $1 million in (the loan fund) and the EDC and our business partners will match, we get to fold that into our current program," Berlie said. "So we’ll have a total of $3.675 million in our revolving loan bucket."

Of that total, the first $2 million has been loaned and is, "out in the community working," Berlie said. She said the request for proposals for that first $2 million brought in $13 million in project requests.

"So there’s significant demand for housing funds," Berlie said. "Our population is increasing, but our housing stock is not increasing at the same rate."

Berlie said the funds are expected to reach the Grand Island Area Economic Development Corporation coffers within a year, give or take, and from there a new round of request for proposals will start.

The grants were part of $22,825,000 in awards for the 2022 round of Nebraska’s Rural Workforce Housing Fund. Authorized by the Rural Workforce Housing Investment Act of 2017, the RWHF helps communities create quality, affordable housing to accommodate growth, according to a release from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.

For the 2022 funding cycle, awards were available to eligible nonprofit development organizations who supplied at least a 50% match. The department administers the RWHF program on behalf of the State of Nebraska through a competitive application process. The department then partners with recipients to provide input regarding project design, development and implementation.

Other area awards include $1 million to the Aurora Housing Development Corporation for work in Hamilton County, $860,000 to the South Central Economic Development District, Inc. for work in a number of counties, including Buffalo, Hall, Hamilton and Merrick, $1 million to the Merrick County Development Corporation for work in Central City, $1 million to Greater Loup Valley Activities, Inc. for work in Valley County, primarily in Ord, $1 million to the Hastings Economic Development Corporation for work in Hastings, and $350,000 to the Ravenna Economic Development Corporation for work in Ravenna.

“Growing rural Nebraska is a priority for our agency,” said department Interim Director Joe Fox. “The RWHF supports job creation and helps attract residents to our rural communities through strategic investments in affordable, high-quality housing. We had an outstanding batch of applicants for this cycle of RWHF awards. Congratulations to the awardees.”

And there could more good news on the rural workforce housing front. Nebraska Legislature Bill 249 would fund the Nebraska Rural Workforce Housing Fund with $20 million and also remove the limit of one application per organization per cycle, increase the grant maximum from $1 million to $5 million and strike language prohibiting using rural workforce housing funds for projects also receiving certain other state grants and credits.

It was introduced by state Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, who represents the 41st District, which includes the majority of Hall County, along with all or parts of Buffalo, Sherman, Howard, Valley, Greeley, Wheeler and Boone counties.

Berlie said that increase would greatly benefit housing efforts in the Grand Island area.

"GIEDC is serious about adding solutions to our housing shortage," she said. "Rural workforce housing is just one more tool in our toolbox to help our community."