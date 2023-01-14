Salmon Says: A tribute to radio Grand Island DJ Matt Parsons

I think most people who are over 30 years old remember or have a favorite radio disc jockey from their youth. This guy, or gal, who made a difference in their listeners lives, whether the “jock” knew it or not.

I was saddened this week to learn of the passing of one such DJ in my life, Matt Parsons. Matt was a long time morning show host on KSYZ 107.7. Most remember his morning show with co-host Julia Bradley, “The Fun Morning Show,” as it was later branded.

I moved to Nebraska in 1993 with my family. I was a teenager, in high school and I didn’t want to be here. Think about making a big move like that when you are a teen and your friends are your life.

I have always been a huge fan of local radio so I came across Parsons and Bradley's morning show. From first listen, I enjoyed the show. Matt and Julia worked well together on-air. Little did I know that the same guy, Matt, would later influence my career as a broadcaster.

While my new Nebraska friends and classmates were mostly listening to another popular Central Nebraska radio morning show from Kearney, I wanted to be different on purpose and chose Matt and Julia. I made the right choice. No offense to the other show.

Years later I went to college to study broadcasting and radio and had an assignment to talk to a local radio DJ about the business and their career. I chose Matt Parsons. I am not sure why, but I did.

I called the KSYZ radio station and left him a message, I believe. We did end up talking on the phone. I probably sounded like a dumb 20 year old, but Matt was courteous and gracious with his time. He was very friendly. At the end of the call, he said something to the effect of, ”If there is anything I can do to help you in this business, let me know.” He meant that too.

He had only met me over the phone, and yet offered me his assistance in getting my radio career started. I didn’t reach out to him after that, but very much appreciated the gesture.

Little did I know less than 10 years later I would work with Matt, at a radio station. In fact, I kind of replaced him, sort of.

Right around 2009 Matt and Julia were let go from KSYZ and came to work at KRGI across town in Grand Island, where I worked. Julia came over first then Matt decided to join. They ended up doing mornings on KRGY FM, 97.3 which was called STAR 97.3 at the time. I was the midday guy on there.

I got the honor of creating their morning show imaging sweepers that played throughout their shows. He was again friendly with me, always greeting me with a smile and a quick conversation.

I don’t remember how long the two of them worked together at KRGI, but from my memory, it wasn’t long.

Matt decided to venture other places, which left an opening for Julia’s co-host spot. Now my wife and I had just had a baby and I was trying to get better hours at the “radio ranch." The boss asked me if I would be interested in taking over Matt’s slot with Julia. Of course, I jumped on it.

I knew I would never be a Matt Parsons, and I don’t think Matt would have wanted me to. I think he would’ve wanted me to just be me.

I had to remake the morning show imaging sweepers, but with Julia’s and my name, well nickname – Fish – on them.

Our morning show was short-lived as Julia moved out of state. I stayed at the radio station and did morning news and other shows throughout the day for a few more years.

I was curious what ever happened to Matt after that. I never really knew.

Hearing of his passing this past week, and at a young age, left a mark in my radio heart.

He taught me to always be kind to young, upcoming broadcasters. He also showed me how to make radio fun. I picked that up just by listening to how he did it, and how I enjoyed what my ears were hearing. I never got to tell Matt thanks, or how he influenced my career.

If Heaven has a radio station, I am sure it has great reception, and I am also sure Matt would be on it.

R.I.P. Mr. Parsons.