Mary Phelan was recently named the CHI Health St. Francis 2023 Volunteer of the Year during the hospital’s Volunteer and Auxiliary Recognition Luncheon at Riverside Golf Club.

In addition, Gerri Williams received the St. Francis Volunteer Lifetime Achievement Award during the appreciation event.

In 2022, a total of 269 volunteers donated 7,711 hours to St. Francis.

Nominated by leaders and employees, Phelan’s award recognizes a hospital volunteer who is dependable, dedicated and embodies the core values at St. Francis–compassion, reverence, integrity and excellence. Also nominated were Lola Ruzicka, Angie Smolek, Ruth Steinkruger and Kena Zebert.

“Volunteers are truly an extension of the St. Francis family, serving and providing care for patients and guests and making a significant impact,” says Jen Hohlen, St. Francis volunteer services manager. “The luncheon is a great opportunity to say thank you and show our appreciation to everyone who gives of their time and talents to volunteer at St. Francis.”

A volunteer for 13 years, Phelan has logged 2,341 lifetime hours and contributed 178 volunteer hours in 2022. She volunteers in short-stay surgery helping visitors feel more comfortable while waiting for their loved ones to return from their procedure. Phelan also escorts family members and guests to other areas of the hospital as needed.

“For the past 13 years, St. Francis has been a great place to volunteer. I find it fulfilling and enjoyable and it is a very friendly environment,” Phelan said. “I thoroughly enjoy visiting with patients and families, listening and helping them in any way I can.”

Williams, recognized for her service to the hospital and community, has logged 2,292 lifetime hours. Volunteering since 2016 at St. Francis, she serves in the patient tower greeting and escorting visitors, delivering supplies, taking inventory and locating wheelchairs.

“Since I only have one son who lives way out in Oregon, this (St. Francis) is like an extended family and I always look forward to coming over to volunteer,” Williams said.

A variety of volunteer opportunities are available at CHI Health St. Francis. Call the Volunteer Services office at 308-398-8960 for more information.