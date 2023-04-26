The business news you need
The company moved its 24-hour emergency and non-emergency air medical transport service from Columbus to Grand Island on April 10.
WarHorse Lincoln and the Grand Island Casino Resort combined to generate nearly $1.55 million in gaming taxes in March, the most ever for one month.
Pedego Electric Bikes opened in March at 3020 West Stolley Park Road. The business is owned by Michelle McFarland of Grand Island.
