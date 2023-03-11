After breaking ground on the new 200,000-square-foot Tabitha Senior Living Community at Prairie Common in June 2021, a grand opening ribbon ceremony for the completed facility took place on Friday.

The 200,000-square-foot facility is located at 3490 Ewoldt St. at Prairie Commons. Residents began officially moving into the facility early this year. The $50 million-plus facility was scheduled to be open last fall, but there were construction delays due to the pandemic.

More than 200 people attended the ceremony sponsored by the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce.

Tabitha is a Nebraska-based nonprofit organization founded 137 years ago. Tabitha had been providing services to the Grand Island area for a quarter of a century before its decision to build the senior living community.

The Tabitha facility features a full range of services including independent living, assisted living, memory care, and long-term care/skilled nursing,

According to Tabitha President and CEO Christie Hinrichs, the new senior living community is the largest project done in its history.

“We are so excited,” Hinrichs said. “It was so important for us to come to this community where we had been invited to serve a gap where seniors didn’t have a full continuum of services in place.”

That "continuum of care" includes:

• Senior apartments (81) (for independent seniors)

• Assisted living apartments/suites (20)

• Memory care (20)

• Long-term/skilled nursing (36)

• Rehabilitation (for those recovering after and illness, accident or planned surgery), which can be approached with a short stay.

Grand Island’s Chief Construction was in charge of building the senior living center. Chief Construction is building the Prairie Commons area, which currently includes the Grand Island Regional Medical Center, Prairie Commons Medical Office Building, Unity Eye Centers and the Allen Capital Group.

More construction will take place later this year at Prairie Commons, including new apartments, professional offices, a restaurant and a new Chief Industries headquarters. Chief Industries will celebrate its 70th anniversary next year.

“It is a special day for a lot of reasons,” said DJ Eihusen, Chief Industries CEO, president and board chairman. “It is exciting and emotional, but is also the culmination of a tremendous amount of work by a lot of people.”

Tabitha will be adding approximately 70 new professional jobs with a direct economic impact of $3 million annually and an indirect impact of approximately $7.5 million annually.

When deciding to build the Tabitha Senior Living facility in Grand Island, Hinrichs said it was an important decision concerning its future.

She said Tabitha’s expansion into central and western Nebraska was important in serving the needs of seniors. Two-thirds of the state’s population live in the Omaha and Lincoln metro areas. That left much of the state underserved in providing comprehensive senior care.

By 2030, Nebraska’s 65 and older population is projected to be more than 71 million. The 75 and older population is projected to be more than 33 million.

“So many of our rural areas are underserved,” Hinrichs said.

Grand Island, as a trade center, services more than 250,000 people. Hinrichs said that makes the Grand Island location, situated near Interstate 80 and along the Highway 281 corridor, a strategic location for senior care and services, especially with a hospital and medical offices located at Prairie Commons.

“This (the Tabitha facility) will help strengthen Grand Island and the surrounding communities,” she said.

Hinrichs said Tabitha continues to look ahead on how to better service the state’s senior community.

“We have been here in Grand Island a long time with our home health care and hospice services,” she said. “We provide the support for people to age whether they have a lot of needs or a few needs. Our purpose is to empower people to live joyfully and to age gracefully.”