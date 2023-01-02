The Independent presenting online e-edition today

In observance of the federal holiday, the Grand Island Independent will be delivered via an online e-edition today. We will resume print production on Tuesday.
Read more here.
Happy New Year!
In observance of the federal holiday, the Grand Island Independent will be delivered via an online e-edition today. We will resume print production on Tuesday.
Read more here.
Happy New Year!
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Tuesday a delegation of community leaders and eager gamblers assembled for the grand opening of the casino’s temporary facility in the Fonner Park Concourse.
Named after its original land owner August (Gus) L. Fonner, the first horse races were held at Fonner Park on April 29, 1954.
The EDGE program was designed through collaboration between the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce and Grow Grand Island.
The temporary casino is located in the concourse of Fonner Park adjacent to the Van Berg Family Collection and the Nebraska Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame display.
The council approved a redevelopment contract with Woodsonia Highway 281 LLC and the city of Grand Island Community Redevelopment Authority for the redevelopment of the Conestoga Mall property.
A warrant was issued for Michael Keady's arrest Wednesday.
Buying or selling a home is one of the biggest decisions made in a family’s life.
Packers Sanitation Services Inc. is ordered to follow child labor law, hire a third-party compliance specialist and provide employment records to the U.S. Labor Department.
State hospitals report an increase in the time it takes to get paid as well as a jump in claims denials.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.