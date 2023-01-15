Unity Eye Centers moves to Prairie Commons in Grand Island

Unity Eye Centers of Grand Island has a new home.

At the beginning of the year, the business moved from its old location on Fourth and Eddy streets, to its new home at 3540 Prairieview St. at Prairie Commons in Grand Island.

Unity Eye Centers' team of optometrists and staff work provide comprehensive family eye care. That is accomplished through investment in the latest technology for clinical eye care and continuing medical education. They also provide exclusive eyeglass frames from unique designers, 24-hour on-call service and an on-site optical lab.

The new Grand Island location will provide staff members the space to continue providing the best in technology, training, and products to make their eye care the best in central Nebraska, said Josh Connor, doctors of optometry.

He said the primary reason driving the move was a need for more space.

“There was no way for us to gain more clinic space and parking in our current location," Dr. Connor said. “We felt like Prairie Commons was the premier up-and-coming development in the area. We wanted to be part of that.”

In January 2020, the practice in Grand Island (formerly Family Eyecare Center), merged with Authier Miller Pape Eyecare in Norfolk and Eyecare Associates of Columbus to form Unity Eye Centers.

“We were all very similar in our approach to the highest level of eye care and a passion for excellent patient service,” said Dr. Chad Hudnall. “We wanted to continue to grow and bring what we all do well to each other as well as expand our approach to other communities in Nebraska.”

Hudnall said this group of doctors “brought together several local practices and merged them under one, care-oriented umbrella forming Unity.”

He said each business with Unity has a rich history of serving their respective communities. The Grand Island office has served its community for more than 44 years, Columbus, more than 30, and Norfolk for more than 50.

Hudnall said these offices combined have more than 100 employees dedicated to their practice and the members of the communities they serve.

He said each doctor is certified by the American Optometric Association and are members of the Nebraska Optometric Association. Hudnall said staff members “are dedicated to growth in patient care and eye care knowledge.”

“We want to continue as a leader in optometric eye care, with an eye toward the future, we will continue to invest in our practice, so that our patients will have state of the art eye care in a state of the art facility,” Hudnall said.

Connor said the new location will enable them to go from having two doctors available to three or four doctors per day seeing patients.

“This creates much more availability and less wait time for patients,” he said.

Among new services offered at the new location are a new dry eye center that will provide new technologies, treatments and medical grade skin products used around the eyes. Also, specialty contact lens fitting for hard-to-fit eyes, and expanded exam availability.

Connor said the mission statement is to be the “provider of choice and employer of choice.”

“We want to offer the best technology, experience, and care to our patients in the area,” he said.

Both Connor and Hudnell said eye care and preventive practices are important.

“The challenge with vision is that eye disease does not involve any pain,” Connor said.

He said conditions like glaucoma and macular degeneration take vision away silently.

“It’s very important that patients get checked and screened for not only these conditions but other conditions that can also affect your eyes,” Connor said.

He said there’s an added importance in doing retinal screening.

“Retinal screening shows the smallest blood vessels in a person's body,” Connor said. “This serves as one of the best health screeners a person can receive. If we see changes in his blood vessels we send a report to that individual's primary care doctor.”

Hudnell said preventive care is “extremely important in all areas of healthcare, and vision is no different.”

“Catching a problem early is much easier to treat and have positive outcomes,” he said.

Hudnell said having regular eye exams is a “crucial part of maintaining healthy eyes and good vision, particularly as people age.”

“Eye exams can detect a wide range of conditions and diseases, many of which can be prevented or treated if caught in their early stages,” he said. “Additionally, preventive eye care can help ensure that corrective lenses are up-to-date, or that post-operative care is being followed after a major eye procedure such as lasik surgery.”

Hudnell said modern technology has improved eye care significantly, particularly when it comes to diagnosis.

He said with advanced imaging and computer vision-based technology, doctors are able to more accurately identify eye diseases and vision issues with greater precision and accuracy, resulting in more effective treatments.

Additional technologies like contact lenses, intraocular lenses (IOLs), laser-assisted cataract removal, and other treatments have all improved visual outcomes.

Hudnell said technologies such as social media and television also have an impact on vision health as they can increase the amount of time someone spends looking at a screen, which can lead to digital eye strain or other related vision problems

Connor said Unity’s primary focus is “taking the best care of the patients.”

“If taking the best care of patients leads to further growth that will be our future,” he said. “We are actively looking to expand to other communities. At the same time it is incredibly important to us to focus on the communities we are already a part of.”

Hudnell said Unity hopes to “be able to continue to bring the latest in technology and patient centric care to our communities and beyond in Nebraska.”

“We wanted to create a new practice location that will serve our patients for the next 40-plus years, just as we have for the past 44 years in our community,” he said. “With our new facility, we believe we can continue to bring the latest technology and treatments to our patients.”

Connor said Unity has a “wonderful staff.”

“Many of our staff have worked for us for more than 30 years,” he said. “We also have many new staff members. We are actively growing as a practice. Eyecare is a unique business. I think it really promotes a family-like atmosphere amongst our staff. We feel very blessed to have them.”