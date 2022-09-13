'Vote Forward' campaign for LB840 renewal begins in Grand Island

Grand Island Area Economic Development Corporation has launched a new campaign ahead of the general election on Nov. 8.

“Vote Forward” asks Grand Island residents to renew LB840, the corporation’s primary incentive to attract new industry to the city and help local industry expand.

The 10-year program will expire on Sept. 30, 2023, if not renewed

The program was first approved by voters in 2002 and renewed in 2012.

GIAEDC President Dave Taylor detailed the program and its benefits at the Sept. 1 meetings of the Citizens Advisory Review Committee.

“LB840 is really not unique to Grand Island. There are 75 other communities in Nebraska that have an LB840 program,” said Taylor.

The “seed money” helps existing businesses and helps new businesses move to town.

LB840 funds can be used for three different paths: job creation, job training and infrastructure funds for that business.

Businesses that have benefitted include: Zabuni Coffee, Amur Equipment Finance, GIX Logistics and Hornady.

With an investment of $6.7 million, LB840 has created more than 1,100 high-wage and high-demand jobs and yielded $36.8 million in wages, officials said.

“This is a City of Grand Island economic development program. (GIAEDC is) just the strategic arm for the city. We manage that and are the ones that facilitate it, but it’s truly a City of Grand Island economic development program,” Taylor said.

The LB840 program plan was approved in May by Grand Island City Council with changes.

Those changes add workforce housing and early childhood care and education as areas that can now qualify for city development funds. The annual appropriation has also been increased from $750,000 to $950,000 per year.

Grand Island is poised to become a key logistics corridor for major industries, Taylor added.

“The reality of where we’re at today is, industry wants to take control of their supply chain,” he said. “We are being reduced in our inventories and what we can do because of lack of supply chain, and they realize the importance of bringing a lot of things back onboard and back into the country.”

Geographically, Grand Island is ideally located in the center of the country.

“We’re at the perfect spot, right on (Interstate 80). There’s already 25,000 cars a day. We all know about the rail here. Dual-served properties within Grand Island in two different areas. Those are all positive things for us.”

Taylor emphasized that “automation is coming.”

“Automation is going to make up from some of our shortfalls, and being able to fill positions,” he said, “and that’s going to create other jobs that are high-paying, high-skilled and high-wage jobs. We’re really excited.”

For more information about the campaign visit voteforwardgi.org.