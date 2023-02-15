Ongoing

“Sisters,” featuring paintings by Dorothy Lambert-Uhrmacher and photographs from Donna Lambert, through March 3, Grand Island Public Library Art Alcove, 1124 W. Second St. Library hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; 308-385-5333.

Hastings College All-Student Art Exhibition, featuring 45 works from 27 students, through Feb. 23, Jackson Dinsdale Art Center, 700 E. 12th St., Hastings. Gallery hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“Witnessing a Watershed,” featuring multimedia selections from the Platte Basin Timelapse project, through Feb. 23, Walker Art Gallery, Fine Arts Building, University of Nebraska at Kearney. Gallery hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; free admissions.

Fonner Park live horse racing, Fonner Park. Post times: 3 p.m. Fridays through May 5; 1:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through May 6; www.fonnerpark.com.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Grand Island Little Theatre auditions for “Death by Chocolate,” 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, College Park (use the backstage entrance on the southwest side of the building, door 3). Cast includes three men and seven women of varying ages; production dates are April 14-16 and 21-23; backstage help also needed; Jeri Lorenz, 308-383-4117, Julie Miller, 308-383-5376, Jay Wren, 308-383-0435, or Jeannee Fossberg, 308-379-2015.

“Social Problems and Social Action,” presented by Laura Logan, Hastings College associate professor of sociology, 1 p.m., French Memorial Chapel, Hastings College, Hastings; no admission charge.

“A Perk and a Prayer,” 7 to 9 a.m., free drive-thru coffee, First-Faith United Methodist Church parking lot, 4190 W. Capital Ave. (weather permitting); 308-384-5620.

Bingo, 1 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 304 E. Third St.; 308-385-5308.

Thursday, Feb. 16

Nebraska State High School Cheer & Dance Championships, 16th annual, through Saturday, Heartland Events Center. One session on Thursday (classes A and B dance); two sessions on Friday (first session is C1, C2 and D dance; second is C2 and D cheer); one session on Saturday (classes C1 cheer, unified A and B/C2, classes A and B cheer); complete schedule at www.ncacoach.org/cheerdance.php. Doors open at 9 a.m. Thursday, and 7 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $12 per session (plus fees) and must be purchased online; www.etix.com

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Friday, Feb. 17

“Deathtrap,” presented by the Grand Island Little Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, College Park. Tickets are $17 for adults and $12 for students 12 and younger (includes tax and processing fee); box office: 308-382-2586 or githeatre.org. Student tickets must be purchased the box office. Group discounts available.

Kids and Teen Programs, winter break programs, Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St.; event includes process art for kids 5-11, 10:30 a.m., and hot chocolate bombs for teens ages 10-18, 2 p.m.; Laura Fentress, 308-385-5333.

“One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” presented by the Hastings Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Hastings Community Theatre, 515 S. Fourth St. (located in Good Samaritan Village), Hastings (continues Feb. 24-26). Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors and students. Not recommended for children, contains strong language and adult themes; www.hctheatre.org

Knights of Columbus Lenten fish fry, 5 to 7:30 p.m., St. Michael’s Catholic Church parish hall, 2004 24th St., Central City. Menu will include fried and baked fish, sides, dessert and beverage; $15 per person, $8 for children 4-11, free for children 3 and younger. Eat in, drive thru (south side of parish hall) or carry-out available. Event will continue every Friday through March 31; 308-946-2214.

“Willa on Wheels: Cather’s Characters Travel from Page to Stage,” presented by Rachel Olsen, with the Willa Cather Foundation in Red Cloud, noon, Kearney Public Library, 2020 First Ave., Kearney. Free; feel free to bring your lunch.

Saturday, Feb. 18

“A History of the Spinning Wheel,” a “Stuhr-pendous Saturday” program presented by Kelsey Patton and Clare Quandt who will share their collection of antique spinning wheels, noon to 4 p.m. Stuhr Museum. Included in regular admission, $14 for adults, $13 for seniors 60 and older, and $12 for youth age 6 to 12; 308-385-5316 or www.stuhrmuseum.org

Lumpenball, rag-tag ball celebrating “Mardi Gras German style,” 7 to 10:30 p.m., the Liederkranz, 401 W. First St. Forget the fancy clothes; raggedy clothes are “required.” Admission is $7.50 for members and $10 for non-members; tickets available at the Liederkranz or at the door; 308-382-9337.

Sunday, Feb. 19

“The Statue of Liberty … the Rest of the Story,” a Celebrate Wood River program presented by Darrell Draper, 2:30 p.m., Wood River High School Performing Arts Center. No admission charge; Vince Boudreau, 308-583-2961 or mvboudreau@aol.com.

“Reza: Edge of Illusion,” “the art of illusion taken to a whole new level,” 3 p.m., Merryman Performing Arts Center. 225 W. 22nd St., Kearney. Tickets are $25, $35 and $45 (plus fees); box office: 308-698-8297 or MerrymanCenter.Org

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.