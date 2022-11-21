What's Going On: Grand Island area calendar of events

Monday, Nov. 21
Scrabble Game Night, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Primrose Retirement, second floor Pub, Capital Avenue and North Road. All players welcome; bring a Scrabble board if you have one. Games regularly offered the third Monday of the month. No registration required, but masks are while in the building; La Vonne Catron, 308-382-2663.
Wednesday, Nov. 23
“A Perk and a Prayer,” 7 to 9 a.m., free drive-thru coffee, First-Faith United Methodist Church parking lot, 4190 W. Capital Ave. (weather permitting); 308-384-5620.
Bingo, 1 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 304 E. Third St.; 308-385-5308.
Thursday, Nov. 24
Thanksgiving