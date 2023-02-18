Ongoing

“Sisters,” featuring paintings by Dorothy Lambert-Uhrmacher and photographs from Donna Lambert, through March 3, Grand Island Public Library Art Alcove, 1124 W. Second St. Library hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; 308-385-5333.

Hastings College All-Student Art Exhibition, featuring 45 works from 27 students, through Feb. 23, Jackson Dinsdale Art Center, 700 E. 12th St., Hastings. Gallery hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“Witnessing a Watershed,” featuring multimedia selections from the Platte Basin Timelapse project, through Feb. 23, Walker Art Gallery, Fine Arts Building, University of Nebraska at Kearney. Gallery hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; free admissions.

Fonner Park live horse racing, Fonner Park. Post times: 3 p.m. Fridays through May 5; 1:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through May 6; www.fonnerpark.com.

Saturday, Feb. 18

“Deathtrap,” presented by the Grand Island Little Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, College Park. Tickets are $17 for adults and $12 for students 12 and younger (includes tax and processing fee); box office: 308-382-2586 or githeatre.org. Student tickets must be purchased the box office. Group discounts available.

“One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” presented by the Hastings Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Hastings Community Theatre, 515 S. Fourth St. (located in Good Samaritan Village), Hastings (continues Feb. 24-26). Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors and students. Not recommended for children, contains strong language and adult themes; www.hctheatre.org.

Nebraska State High School Cheer & Dance Championships, 16th annual, through Saturday, Heartland Events Center. One session on Thursday (classes A and B dance); two sessions on Friday (first session is C1, C2 and D dance; second is C2 and D cheer); one session on Saturday (classes C1 cheer, unified A and B/C2, classes A and B cheer); complete schedule at www.ncacoach.org/cheerdance.php. Doors open at 9 a.m. Thursday, and 7 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $12 per session (plus fees) and must be purchased online; www.etix.com.

“A History of the Spinning Wheel,” a “Stuhr-pendous Saturday” program presented by Kelsey Patton and Clare Quandt who will share their collection of antique spinning wheels, noon to 4 p.m. Stuhr Museum. Included in regular admission, $14 for adults, $13 for seniors 60 and older, and $12 for youth age 6 to 12; 308-385-5316 or www.stuhrmuseum.org

Lumpenball, rag-tag ball celebrating “Mardi Gras German style,” 7 to 10:30 p.m., the Liederkranz, 401 W. First St. Forget the fancy clothes; raggedy clothes are “required.” Admission is $7.50 for members and $10 for non-members; tickets available at the Liederkranz or at the door; 308-382-9337.

Sunday, Feb. 19

“The Statue of Liberty … the Rest of the Story,” a Celebrate Wood River program presented by Darrell Draper, 2:30 p.m., Wood River High School Performing Arts Center. No admission charge; Vince Boudreau, 308-583-2961 or mvboudreau@aol.com.

“Reza: Edge of Illusion,” “the art of illusion taken to a whole new level,” 3 p.m., Merryman Performing Arts Center. 225 W. 22nd St., Kearney. Tickets are $25, $35 and $45 (plus fees); box office: 308-698-8297 or MerrymanCenter.Org

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.