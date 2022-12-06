What's Going On: Grand Island area events

Ongoing

Fantasy of Trees, through Jan. 2, Stuhr Museum. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission for nonmembers is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors and veterans and $12 for children 6-12. Museum closes at 3 p.m. Christmas Eve and New Years Eve and will be closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day; 308-385-5316 or www.stuhrmuseum.org

Festival of Trees, 40th annual, through Dec. 31, Hastings Museum, 1330 N. Burlington Ave., Hastings. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday (closed Mondays, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day). Admission (museum only) is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors age 60 and older, and $6 for children; 402-461-4692 or www.hastingsmuseum.org.

Winter Wonderland of Trees, through Dec. 31, Plainsman Museum, 210 16th St., Aurora. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for seniors 60 and older and $4 for students age 5-17; 402-694-6531 or www.plainsmanmuseum.org.

Worms Christmas Light Display, 6 to 10 p.m. daily, through Jan, 1, 1467 Fourth Road, Chapman. Display includes holiday decor and lights from the collections of Roger Luebbe, LeRoy Seim, Robyn Seim and John Seim, as well as the Grand Island Regional Airport. In recent years, pixel trees have added to the experience of the original display; tune radios to 107.1 FM. Santa visits with kids from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays; free.

“Christmas City,” holiday lights and displays, 5:30 p.m. (dusk) through 11 p.m., through Dec. 31, Comstock. Display includes 18 blocks of 50 themed scenes; a mile of lights; antique vehicles and campers; and 250 inflatables (but not when it’s too windy). Walk or drive; the walk takes about an hour, the drive 30 minutes; free.

Tuesday, Dec. 6

“Celebrating the Holidays,” with the Kearney Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Merryman Performing Arts Center, 225 W. 22nd St., Kearne7. Discover classics by Johann Strauss Jr. and G.F. Handel and enjoy a holiday sing-along. Tickets are $13 for adults and $5 for yo.uth age 10-18; UNK students admitted free with ID. Purchase tickets by calling 308-865-8417 or get them at the door.

UNK Glass & UNKLAY Holiday Market, 2 to 6 p.m., UNK Department of Art and Design, Kearney. Join us for our glass and ceramics Holiday Market! Stock up on truly unique gifts, or pick up something pretty to treat yourself, all while supporting local art!

Christmas Tree Walk, 4 to 8 p.m. daily through Sunday, Dec. 11, Trails and Rails Museum, 710 W. 11th St., Kearney. Vote for your favorite trees, bid on silent auctions to benefit the museum and the Buffalo County Historical Society; 308-234-3041.

Wednesday, Dec. 7 “The Hallelujah Girls,” a comedy by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wootenhil, presented by the Grand Island Little Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, College Park. Those attending are asked to wear their favorite festive holiday outfits (any holiday you choose) to help set the holiday mood and you might win a prize Tickets are $17 for adults and $12 for students 12 and younger; box office: 308-382-2586 or online at githeatre.org. Student tickets must be purchased at the box office.

“And the Angels Said … ,” a Festival of Lessons and Carols, presented by the Rev. Doddle Harris, 9:30 a.m., French Memorial Chapel, 800 N. Turner Ave., Hastings.

“A Perk and a Prayer,” 7 to 9 a.m., free drive-thru coffee, First-Faith United Methodist Church parking lot, 4190 W. Capital Ave. (weather permitting); 308-384-5620.

Bingo, 1 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 304 E. Third St.; 308-385-5308.

Thursday, Dec. 8 “Big and Brave,” Hastings College Alpha Psi Omega theater honorary production for youth, by HC student Morgan O’Neill, 7:30 p.m., through Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Scott Studio Theater, 806 N. Turner Ave., Hastings. Tickets are $5; reserve by emailing tickets@hastings.edu.

“Yes, Virginia, There is a Santa Claus,” presented by the Kearney Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, 83 Plaza Blvd., Kearney (continues Dec. 15-18). Tickets are $20; call the box office at 308-234-1529 or order online at https://kearneycommunitytheatre.com/

UNK choir concert, 7:30 p.m., University of Nebraska at Kearney Fine Arts Recital Hall; free; 308-865-8618.

The Kensington Holiday Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 233 N. Hastings Ave., Hastings. Prize drawings, food, music and more; free gift wrapping; Krista, 402- 461-3149 or kfinley@kensington-evergreen.com

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Friday, Dec. 9

“Christmas Past and Present,” Stuhr’s “signature holiday event,” 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Stuhr Museum. Admission is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors, $12 for youth ages 6-12, and free for ages 5 and younger; 308 385-5316 or www.stuhrmuseum.org

Christmas in the Country Boutique, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, 4425 N. Engleman Road. Event features all handmade items; Sandy Leiser, 308-379-8344.

Festival of Lessons and Carols, 15th season, 6:30 p.m., Nebraska Christian Schools gymnasium, 1847 Inskip Ave., Central City. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; free. 308-946-3836.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” presented by the Hastings Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, 515 S. Fourth Ave. (inside Good Samaritan Village). Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for students; 402-463-1500 or www.hctheatre.org.

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.