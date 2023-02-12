Ongoing

“Sisters,” featuring paintings by Dorothy Lambert-Uhrmacher and photographs from Donna Lambert, through March 3, Grand Island Public Library Art Alcove, 1124 W. Second St. Library hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; 308-385-5333.

Hastings College All-Student Art Exhibition, featuring 45 works from 27 students, through Feb. 23, Jackson Dinsdale Art Center, 700 E. 12th St., Hastings. Gallery hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“Witnessing a Watershed,” featuring multimedia selections from the Platte Basin Timelapse project, through Feb. 23, Walker Art Gallery, Fine Arts Building, University of Nebraska at Kearney. Gallery hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; free admissions.

Fonner Park live horse racing, Fonner Park. Post times: 3 p.m. Fridays through May 5; 1:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through May 6; www.fonnerpark.com.

Sunday, Feb. 12 “A Dust-Begrimed and Dirty Looking Set of Men,” a Hall County Historical Society “Voices of the Past” program presented by Nathan Tye, 2 p.m., Burlington Station, Sixth and Plum streets. Free for society members; admission is $5 for non-members; Michelle Setlik, 308-380-4480.

“Deathtrap,” presented by the Grand Island Little Theatre, 2 p.m., College Park (continues Feb. 17-19). Tickets are $17 for adults and $12 for students 12 and younger (includes tax and processing fee); box office: 308-382-2586 or githeatre.org. Student tickets must be purchased the box office. Group discounts available.

Victorian Valentine event, hosted by the UNK Department of Music, Theatre and Dance, 3 p.m., St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2304 Second Ave., Kearney. Designed for guests of all ages, the event includes an afternoon of romantic songs and poetry, followed by “high tea” featuring cakes, scones tea and more. No admission charge, but freewill donations will benefit the church’s elevator fund.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Monday, Feb. 13

Gary Mauer and Elizabeth Southard, the music of Broadway, presented by the Grand Island Concert Association, 7:30 p.m., Grand Island Senior High Auditorium. Single performance tickets are $30; season subscriptions are $65 and include this and two remaining concerts; 308-379-7612.

Grand Island Little Theatre auditions for “Death by Chocolate,” 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, College Park (use the backstage entrance on the southwest side of the building, door 3). Cast includes three men and seven women of varying ages; production dates are April 14-16 and 21-23; backstage help also needed; Jeri Lorenz, 308-383-4117, Julie Miller, 308-383-5376, Jay Wren, 308-383-0435, or Jeannee Fossberg, 308-379-2015.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Valentine’s Day Pitch Tournament, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Primrose Retirement dining room, 3390 W. Capital Ave. Masks required while in building; Deb Quick, 308-381-4100.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

“Social Problems and Social Action,” presented by Laura Logan, Hastings College associate professor of sociology, 1 p.m., French Memorial Chapel, Hastings College, Hastings; no admission charge.

“A Perk and a Prayer,” 7 to 9 a.m., free drive-thru coffee, First-Faith United Methodist Church parking lot, 4190 W. Capital Ave. (weather permitting); 308-384-5620.

Bingo, 1 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 304 E. Third St.; 308-385-5308.

Thursday, Feb. 16

Nebraska State High School Cheer & Dance Championships, 16th annual, through Saturday, Heartland Events Center. One session on Thursday (classes A and B dance); two sessions on Friday (first session is C1, C2 and D dance; second is C2 and D cheer); one session on Saturday (classes C1 cheer, unified A and B/C2, classes A and B cheer); complete schedule at www.ncacoach.org/cheerdance.php. Doors open at 9 a.m. Thursday, and 7 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $12 per session (plus fees) and must be purchased online; www.etix.com

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Friday, Feb. 17

“Deathtrap,” presented by the Grand Island Little Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, College Park. Tickets are $17 for adults and $12 for students 12 and younger (includes tax and processing fee); box office: 308-382-2586 or githeatre.org. Student tickets must be purchased the box office. Group discounts available.

Kids and Teen Programs, winter break programs, Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St.; event includes process art for kids 5-11, 10:30 a.m., and hot chocolate bombs for teens ages 10-18, 2 p.m.; Laura Fentress, 308-385-5333.

“One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” presented by the Hastings Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Hastings Community Theatre, 515 S. Fourth St. (located in Good Samaritan Village), Hastings (continues Feb. 24-26). Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors and students. Not recommended for children, contains strong language and adult themes; www.hctheatre.org

Knights of Columbus Lenten fish fry, 5 to 7:30 p.m., St. Michael’s Catholic Church parish hall, 2004 24th St., Central City. Menu will include fried and baked fish, sides, dessert and beverage; $15 per person, $8 for children 4-11; children 3 and younger eat for free; eat in, drive thru (south side of parish hall) or carry-out available. Event will continue every Friday through March 31; 308-946-2214.

“Willa on Wheels: Cather’s Characters Travel from Page to Stage,” presented by Rachel Olsen, with the Willa Cather Foundation in Red Cloud, noon, Kearney Public Library, 2020 First Ave., Kearney. Free; feel free to bring your lunch.

Saturday, Feb. 18

“A History of the Spinning Wheel,” a “Stuhr-pendous Saturday” program presented by Kelsey Patton and Clare Quandt who will share their collection of antique spinning wheels, noon to 4 p.m. Stuhr Museum. Included in regular admission, $14 for adults, $13 for seniors 60 and older, and $12 for youth age 6 to 12; 308-385-5316 or www.stuhrmuseum.org

Lumpenball, rag-tag ball celebrating “Mardi Gras German style,” 7 to 10:30 p.m., the Liederkranz, 401 W. First St. Forget the fancy clothes; raggedy clothes are “required.” Admission is $7.50 for members and $10 for non-members; tickets available at the Liederkranz or at the door; 308-382-9337.

Sunday, Feb. 19

“The Statue of Liberty … the Rest of the Story,” a Celebrate Wood River program presented by Darrell Draper, 2:30 p.m., Wood River High School Performing Arts Center. No admission charge; Vince Boudreau, 308-583-2961 or mvboudreau@aol.com.

“Reza: Edge of Illusion,” “the art of illusion taken to a whole new level,” 3 p.m., Merryman Performing Arts Center. 225 W. 22nd St., Kearney. Tickets are $25, $35 and $45 (plus fees); box office: 308-698-8297 or MerrymanCenter.Org

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.