Woodsonia, Conestoga deal depends on attracting secret anchor store

Conestoga Mall managers Woodsonia of Omaha are planning a major $150 to $200 million redevelopment of the Grand Island property.

At Wednesday's meeting of the Community Redevelopment Authority, Regional Planner Chad Nabity told board members the project is dependent on two things.

Woodsonia is pursuing "blighted & substandard" status for the property to be able to apply for tax increment financing, which is needed for a project of this scale.

Also, the deal will only happen if Woodsonia is able to attract an unnamed, but major retailer as an anchor store for the site.

Mitch Hohlen, a partner with Woodsonia, shared that such an anchor was being pursued when he appeared before Grand Island City Council on Sept. 13.

"Right now the project is anchored by a 150,000 square foot new-to-market retailer," he said. "I know nobody knows who that is, but it is an exciting opportunity, we think, for Grand Island."

At Wednesday's CRA meeting, Nabity described the effort in such an early stage as "a house of cards."

"We're going to do everything we can to prop this up and make it work, but there are a number of critical things that have to happen, including the anchor they're proposing actually saying, yes, we want to be there and we're a part of this," he said. "If those things don't happen, it could fall apart."

He added, "We need to do what we can do, and this is what we can do."

On Sept. 13, City Council approved referring a blighted & substandard study to the Regional Planning Commission for the 78-acre site located off Highway 281.

The request was made by Woodsonia, which is managing the property owned by Namdar Realty Group of Great Neck, New York.

Woodsonia intends to "right-size" the mall, to closer to 200,000 to 150,000 square feet, said Hohlen on Sept. 13.

Plans for Conestoga include new interiors, exteriors and parking lot.

There would also be new developments, including a four-level multi-family unit on the north side of the property and more retail spaces.

To accommodate this, they would raze old Sears and Napoli's restaurant spaces.

"We do have demand for potentially 85,000 to 100,000 of new retail to market and we are in discussion with a few hotel groups, as well," he said.

The property owners had previously attempted to bring the property before RPC in 2018.

It was pulled from the RPC agenda before the meeting, Nabity explained, because the owners did not want to share their plans for the property at the time.

"We said, we're not going to approve anything if we don't have some idea of what you want to do," said Nabity.

With the blight study headed to RPC, Nabity expects a TIF application to appear before CRA in November.

"That's the way this project is moving. Hopefully we will have it all approved, maybe not contracts in place, but all the other approvals, by Dec. 20," he said.

City Council also forwarded an "extremely blighted study" for the area, which would extend TIF term to 20 years if approved.

The mall was built in 1972, which is well over the 40-year threshold for the designation, said Nabity.

The company that did the study, Marvin Planning Consultants, did a similar study for Lincoln, which adopted the status in 2020.

The same methodology was done for the Grand Island study, said Nabity.

"There are ways to make it work," he said. "It can include commercial properties, but it is tied to Area 12, that is across the street to the south and east, between 13th Street and Faidley."

It requires three criteria: the property must be declared blighted & substandard; must have an unemployment rate that is twice the state's average, based on census numbers; and must have a poverty rate of 20% or above, based on census numbers.

The property analysis identifies five areas in Grand Island that are blighted and substandard that meet these requirements.

With this status: the TIF term is extended from 15 to 20 years; until Jan 1, 2026, any first-time homebuyer who buys a house in an extremely blighted area is eligible for a $5,000 State of Nebraska tax credit; and anything that is declared extremely blighted is not counted against 35% blighted threshold.

The Conestoga project cannot work without 20-year TIF, Nabity said on Sept. 13.