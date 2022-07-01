Number of Grand Island fireworks stands declining

Because of changes in the industry and higher costs, Grand Island doesn’t have as many fireworks stands as it used to.

This year, 24 stands are selling fireworks in Grand Island, according to Fire Prevention Division Chief Fred Hotz. For years, the number of stands in Grand Island was 31 to 33.

COVID-19 played a big role in 2020, when 22 fireworks stands operated in Grand Island. But the number hasn’t exceeded 27 since 2019. The year before that, the number was 31.

Marv Kohler of Grand Island, who’s been involved in fireworks since 1961, said the industry is becoming more concentrated. Fewer stands are operated by one individual.

This year has probably been one of the most challenging for the fireworks industry, Kohler said. The fireworks business is dominated by Chinese companies, he said. COVID played a role in shutting some of the factories down over the last couple of years.

But rising prices have affected fireworks as they have so many other industries, he said.

“You’ve got the cost of the product but you also have transportation costs,” Kohler said.

Right now, the cost to ship one container of fireworks from China to the U.S. is about $36,000.

When Kohler sold his four Marv’s Fireworks stands in Grand Island in 2009, he paid between $9,500 to $10,000 for one container of freight.

On average, a container holds about 1,000 cases of fireworks. So the cost of a case of fireworks is $36 just for freight.

Kohler was once involved in an effort to get a Brazilian factory involved in exporting fireworks. Other people are hoping to interest other countries that have friendly governments and good ports.

An owner of one Grand Island fireworks stand said Wednesday that prices this year are up 30%.

Kohler opened his first Marv’s Fireworks Stand in Grand Island in 1984. He first got involved at the age of 16 in his hometown of Schuyler.

At one time, he had 26 retail locations. Kohler started the Nebraska Fireworks Retailers Association, and is a former treasurer of the National Fireworks Association.

The four Marv’s Fireworks stands in Grand Island are now owned by Tom and Tami Towne.

Kohler, 77, still owns outlets in Columbus and Fremont.

Fireworks manufacturers in China are happy to produce the larger items, but not as willing to make the smaller ones, Kohler said. This year, he was able to obtain only four cases of smoke balls.

Inflation is a terrible problem right now, Kohler said.

“It’s not the fireworks retailer trying to gouge the public,” he said. “That’s not what’s happening. All they’re trying to do is simply make a little bit of money and sell a product and hope that their costs are covered.”

“I will tell you in all sincerity the margins that we might have had as far as profit margins in the past are gone. They don’t exist anymore,” he continued. “We’re just hoping that we have enough product and we can have enough margin there that we can cover our costs, and hopefully things will get better.”

Kohler has seen many changes over the years. From 1974 until last year, the sale of bottle rockets was prohibited in Nebraska.

They were gone so long that many people don’t even know what they are anymore, he said. When customers spend a sufficient amount at his stand, he gives them a dozen free bottle rockets, just to introduce the product to them.

Kohler knows a lot about fireworks and about safety. He developed a one-inch firecracker with a safety fuse. Kohler likes dealing with the public. When he sells people fireworks, he believes it’s very important to thank them for the sale.

