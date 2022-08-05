PHOTOS: Grand Island food truck rally

Ramsey Rathjen hands a customer a snow cone from inside his fathers food truck during the food truck rally at Dinsdale Automotive Friday afternoon. The Snow food truck is owned by Henry Rathjen of Grand Island. The rally continues from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday.
JOSH SALMON, THE INDEPENDENT
Mamita's Tacos was just one of the many food trucks who set up shop during the food truck rally at Dinsdale Automotive Friday afternoon.
Jose Perez takes a moment to smile while cooking some tacos inside his Mamita's Tacos food truck during the food truck rally at Dinsdale Automotive Friday afternoon. The event will happen Saturday also.
Customers flocked to Naan On Wheels food truck during the food truck rally at Dinsdale Automotive Friday. The food truck specializes in Indian Food.
Diya's Tikka Express Taste of India food truck kept busy Friday during the food truck rally at Dinsdale Automotive Friday afternoon. It was the second year for the event.
