Poultry in motion during the Rubber Chicken Show at the Nebraska State Fair

Greg Frisbee doesn't pull a rabbit out of his hat. But he does let a member of the audience blast a rubber chicken into the air, which he catches with a KFC bucket helmet perched on his head.

At the Nebraska State Fair, Frisbee presents the Rubber Chicken Show, which is a wacky, family-oriented act that features magic, juggling, goofball humor and a dozen rubber chickens.

"I present to you the music of the Three Tenders, from their Unplucked album," he says, holding three fake birds who then start squawking.

Later, Frisbee performs Beethoven's "Ode to Joy," by spitting a ping pong ball at the keys of a xylophone.

"This is stupid. I can't believe you're all still here," he says, acting like a dumb cluck.

Frisbee also works with balloons. "I can make 65 different balloon animals, but they all look the same," he said.

During his show, he invites a cute kid onstage -- "one who hasn't had too much sugar today."

Frisbee, who swears that's his real name, likes having youngsters join him in a ball spinning routine.

"I can see the audience is having fun with it. The kid is having fun with it. I like to see everybody having fun," he said before Saturday afternoon's show.

Sometimes, when the temperature is hot, people aren't in the mood to interact. "They don't want to clap, and it's just like staring at a TV screen." Those kind of shows feel like work.

"But it's nice when you get to go out and everybody's in a good mood, and the temperature's right. And everybody is happy. The shows just have a certain flow and it's just goofy family fun."

The youngster and his family will probably remember the stint onstage for a long time. "That's the hope, is it creates lasting memories for children," he said.

He actually has another job at the fair. He presents Greg Frisbee's Ice Cream Show, strolling the fairgrounds in a bicycle-propelled contraption that looks like a vintage ice cream cart. He alternates days between the Rubber Chicken Show and the Ice Cream Show.

Both acts involve food. In the Ice Cream Show, "I'll squirt fake chocolate syrup at kids," he said.

This is the first year Frisbee's done his Ice Cream Show. He likes both acts, but he likes the fact that the Ice Cream performance is "not a show per se. It's more of a roving thing where I can stop and do more one-on-one gags for smaller crowds. Sometimes, it'll build into a bigger crowd. But it's just nice to be able to have that one-on-one personal interaction with people and just being goofy and fun."

He'll have a member of the audience do a juggling trick with him. "I'll do a quick little one-off experience that they get to have. And then I roll on my way and hit the next group of people."

This isn't his first experience with the Nebraska State Fair. He played the fair seven or eight years ago.

Frisbee, 48, has lived in Sanford, Fla., for three years.

He calls himself a comedy-variety performer. He does fairs, festivals, corporate events and cruise ships.

A native of Pembroke, Massachusetts., he's been performing full-time for about 20 years. He's worked the fair circuit for about 18 of those years.

"I grew up as a shy kid," he said. Once he graduated from high school, he started to come out of his shell.

He got his feet wet performing at birthday parties and other events.

He began street performing — first in Boston and then in San Francisco, where he lived for 12 years.

"And then once I discovered that my show worked well for fairs, that kind of became the main focus. I went full time."

Entertaining on cruise ships is good offseason work. "I prefer doing the fairs and festivals, just because I'm working every day. I get to connect with people every day."

On cruise ships, he performs for only one or two days at a time.

Frisbee's publicity material says, "The Rubber Chicken Show is perfect for all ages, from pre-k to 401-K."