Cybersecurity is a “hidden occupation,” but necessary, according to Central Community College instructor Dan Gompert.

“A lot of us just don’t think about it.”

We should, Gompert said.

“If you haven’t been hacked, you will be. If you haven’t had a credit card compromised and got a phone call from the credit card company, you probably will have that happen. It happens to the best of us and it really is a broad thing.”

For a vocation that touches so many lives, the shortage of workers is shocking.

“Currently, Microsoft claims there’s (a shortage of) about 500,000 people right now in the United States,” Gompert said. “My guess is it’s even more than that.”

Central Community College’s Associate Dean for Career and Technical Studies Brian Hoffman likened the shortage to other better-known ones.

“It’s a high need right now, just like nurses are, CNAs, automotive technicians, hospitality industry workers … there’s a high demand so we go out there and we work with it,” Hoffman said.

Currently, CCC offers a certificate in cybersecurity – 15 credit hours consisting of four specific courses and one elective – but recently received a grant to enhance cybersecurity education.

Central Community College is one of 14 community colleges nationwide to participate in the Cyber Skills for All initiative. It is a partnership between the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) and Microsoft.

Large corporations like Microsoft aren’t the only businesses concerned about the cybersecurity workforce, Hoffman said. “There are a lot of companies that come to (CCC) and say, what can we do to ensure that our future employees are going to be well equipped for the future? Are we going to have a workforce? I have five, six jobs that are opened, how can I fill these jobs?”

Those jobs vary.

“Almost every single company has some kind of need, whether they’re running a computer at the secretary’s desk,” Gompert said. “Every one of those points becomes a potential vulnerability to an attacker.”

All it takes is one access point for attackers, no matter how benign the computer’s role might seem.

Nicholas Brand, a Cozad High School graduate, remembers being an IT director, trying to convey the importance of cybersecurity at a directors’ meeting.

“I was putting all the cybersecurity programs in place and systems in place to help us better secure networks. I heard a lot in of, this isn’t Fort Knox. This isn’t the federal government, why are we doing all this stuff?

“We had critical infrastructure, like utility networks for power plants, wastewater treatment plants, dispatch-related activities.... If those critical infrastructures are affected in a cyber incident, that could have cascading effects on a lot of different people.”

Brand is now a cyber security advisor and coordinator for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). Brand now resides near Omaha, and helps coordinate outreach efforts to state, local and tribal government entities and public utilities.

“(CISA helps) with commercial facilities communications, like critical manufacturing, water, wastewater, energy sectors. We’ve done a lot of work with healthcare facilities and in state and county governments,” Brand said.

Part of Brand’s role is to assess and discuss relationships with organizations to teach best practices. He also reaches out to organizations that have vulnerabilities “actively exploited on the internet,” he said.

“I like it because I’m never bored. There’s always something going on. I like to be engaged in and learn new things. That’s why I find it rewarding,” Brand said.

Gompert likened cybersecurity professionals to “front line, first responders for computer networks and computer infrastructure.”

The spread of a threat – whether from an unfriendly nation or an individual conducting a romance scam – is both literally and figuratively viral, Gompert said.

“If somebody gets the flu, it’s pretty easy for it to spread. Same thing is true in (cyber)security; if somebody is weak and makes a mistake, that easily transitions to other people a lot of times.

“It’s not just, you’re a big company and you have a cybersecurity need. It really goes across the board.”

Brand presented a startling scenario: “Sitting at my computer, in Yutan, Nebraska, if I know what your IP address is, I can use some tools that are free to download, find out what your vulnerabilities are through a scan, and then I can exploit those, if I know how to do that.”

At 17 Brand joined the National Guard, which set him up for being a public servant, he said. He gained extra skills through his military experience which he augmented with a college degree.

“Being a public servant, as I have been throughout my adult life – I take that very seriously … because these are your tax dollars … my parents’ tax dollars. These are my family and friends’ tax dollars,” Brand said.

“I take it probably to the next level but I take this job very seriously. I do find it rewarding.”

The Cyber Skills for All initiative will help CCC fund scholarships for up to 15 students this year, Gompert said. “Then we’ll buy a little bit of equipment and some other things. We’re going to try to expand a little bit and provide some additional opportunities and some more advanced technology with this grant.”

That includes small-scale computers students can tinker with to learn about vulnerabilities and best practices.

“If you’re an IT student, there’s nothing better than being able to build a computer, being able to load software, to be able to load our solutions, to be able to test it, break it and try to fix it,” Hoffman said.

Gompert said they hope to connect with area high schools and industry partners as well. There is a lot of potential for current tech professionals to “up” their skills.

Hoffman said, “A lot of companies are now looking towards retraining other employees.”

Rollout of CCC’s enhanced cybersecurity offerings is anticipated for this fall, Gompert said.

“The goal is that we will be able to provide training for as many people as we can possibly get trained in the cybersecurity field,” he said. “We have a tremendous deficit of need. It’s not that it’s that difficult, but it does take a little bit of training and a little bit of time to get skilled up.”

Brand said there is a lot of “crossover” in industries when it comes to cybersecurity.

“There’s lot of crossover, especially within rural communities. You have IT professionals doing the cybersecurity stuff on top of their normal duties.”

Education and awareness efforts, whether from community colleges or government agencies like CISA, are essential, Gompert said.

“We can’t get a vaccine, but we can certainly train people to make sure that our systems are set up in such a way to limit the expansion, or the migration of these infections and attacks,” he said. “It’s really a global community.”