Today at the Nebraska State Fair

Cirque Ma'Ceo arrives at the Nebraska State Fair for performances today and Monday inside the Heartland Events Center.

Shows are at 3:30 and 7 p.m. today and 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Labor Day.

The show presents acrobatic feats, aerial dancing and horsemanship, including daredevil Cossack riding. Those performances are woven together to the beat of Spanish guitar music.

Nebraska queens will sign autographs and pose for photos at 3 p.m. at the Pump and Pantry Party Pit.

Jegs and Globo Entertainment will stroll throughout the grounds all day today. The performers dress in robot and character costumes.

The day will feature a strong Hispanic theme. A Mexican folklore dance group, Raices De Mi Pueblo, performs at 11 a.m. and noon at the Earl May Fair Square.

Numerous numerous entertainers will perform throughout the day at the Pump and Pantry Party Pit. Raices De Mi Tierra, a dance group made of up students, appears at 10:30 a.m.

Grupo La Mira arrives at 1:30 p.m. The group performs Mexican regional music, including the Norteno style.

Performing at 5 p.m will be Grupo Folklorico Sangre Azteca, featuring singer Alfredo Herrera. They'll be followed at 6:30 p.m. by Divas Latinas, a lip-syncing tribute to Latina superstars who are no longer with us.

Los Plebes Del 402 hits the stage at 9 p.m.

Eddy Covarrubias, also known as DJ EddyMix, will keep things going throughout the day.