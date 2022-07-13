Cami Wells: July is National Blueberry Month

Happy National Blueberry Month!

July is the perfect time to enjoy this tiny but delicious, nutritional powerhouse. One half cup of blueberries has 40 calories and provides 22% of the Daily Value of fiber. Blueberries are an excellent source of essential nutrients, such as vitamins C and K and manganese. In addition, blueberries are abundant of phyto-components, such as flavonoids, which are responsible for berries’ antioxidant and anti-inflammatory activities.

Choose blueberries that are firm and plump. Size isn’t an indicator of maturity but color is, and this fruit should be deep purple-blue to blue-black with a silvery frost. Blueberries do not ripen after picking. Berries should be the same size and free of stems and leaves. Avoid packages that contain moldy berries. Store unwashed blueberries in the refrigerator in a container with a lid for up to 1 week.

Rinse blueberries thoroughly just before preparing. Discard any shriveled or moldy berries. Blueberries are good for both cooking and eating raw. If baking with frozen berries, do not thaw before using or the juice and color will bleed or leak out. Gently add berries to batter as the last step before baking. Fresh berries will not bleed unless their skin is torn or broken.

Do you have extra blueberries? They are very easy to freeze. Sort and rinse the berries. Allow to air dry or pat gently with paper towels to remove surface moisture. Spread in a single layer on flat pans or baking sheets. Freeze until firm. Package frozen berries in freezer containers or freezer bags. Remove extra air. Label and date each package and return to the freezer.

Berries are delicious on cereal or oatmeal, and in yogurt, pancakes, waffles, muffins, fruit salads or smoothies.

Here is an easy recipe for a whole grain muffin with blueberries.

Applesauce Oatmeal Muffins with Blueberries

1/2 cup whole wheat flour

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup quick-cooking oatmeal

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 large egg

1/3 cup vegetable oil

1 cup applesauce, unsweetened

1/2 cup brown sugar, lightly packed

1/2 cup blueberries, fresh or frozen (unsweetened)

Preheat oven to 350 degress F. Line a muffin pan with 12 baking cups.

In large bowl, combine dry ingredients (flours, oatmeal, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda and salt); mixing well.

Break egg into a small bowl. Wash hands with soap and water after cracking raw egg. Add the oil, applesauce and brown sugar. Mix well.

Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients and stir just enough to moisten the ingredients. Batter should still be lumpy. Gently stir in blueberries.

Divide the mixture between 12 muffin cups (about 1/4 cup of batter for each muffin cup). Bake for 25–30 minutes or until a toothpick/knife inserted near the center comes out clean. Remove from oven and cool in pan for 5 minutes. Then place muffins on a wire rack to finish cooling.

Store muffins in a covered container or plastic storage bag to prevent them from drying out. Enjoy muffins within three to four days or freeze to eat at a later time.

Makes 12 muffins.

Nutrition information per serving (1 muffin): Calories 159, total fat 7g, saturated fat 1g, cholesterol 18mg, sodium 152mg, total carbohydrates 22g, total sugars 9g, protein 3g.

Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu