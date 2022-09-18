Cami Wells: Mangoes a tasty tropical treat

Mangoes come in many different shapes, sizes, and colors and there are more than 1,000 different varieties worldwide.

Most mangoes sold in the U.S. are imported from Mexico, Brazil or Central America, though some are grown in California and Florida.

All mangoes have a rich topical flavor when they are ripe. Mangos are available year round and are an excellent source of vitamin C and vitamin A. This fruit contain a total of 20 different vitamins and minerals and are also a good source of dietary fiber.

When shopping for mangos, focus on feel, not color. Mangos come in a variety of different colors so you can’t judge a mango by the peel. Pick up a mango and give it a soft squeeze with your hand. If the mango is slightly squishy, it is ready to be enjoyed. Some mangos, like honey mangos, get soft and wrinkly as they ripen.

If your mango isn’t soft, it can ripen it at home. Leave mangos out in room temperature. You can speed up the ripening process by putting the mango in a brown paper bag and closing the bag. Rinse mangos under cool running water before cutting.

To cut a mango, start with a serrated knife. Slice off the fattest part of both sides of the mango. Using a paring knife, take one half of the mango and cut the fruit into squares, being careful not to cut through the skin. Push the skin side of the mango to push the squares out. Then, using the paring knife, carefully cut away from the skin. Repeat with the other half. Refrigerate peeled, cut mangos, and eat within 1-2 days.

Here are a few ideas for using mangos:

Add fresh mango to a fruit or vegetable salad.

Blend in smoothies or bake in pastries/breads.

Top yogurt with fresh mango.

Mango makes a flavorful addition to salsa or tacos.

Grill and enjoy mango over fish or chicken.

Mix chopped mango into any pancake batter for a refreshing twist to your usual pancakes.

It can be made into jams and spreads, curds, butters, and fruit leathers.

Mango Tango Black Bean Salsa

1 mango

1 (15 ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 (7 ounce) can whole kernel corn with peppers, drained

1/4 cup chopped onion

1/4 cup coarsely chopped fresh cilantro

2 tablespoons lime juice

1 teaspoon garlic salt

1/4 teaspoon ground cumin

Wash and peel the mango, then cut in half lengthwise. Throw away the seed. Cut into 3/4 inch cubes.

In a medium bowl, combine all ingredients and mix well. Refrigerate until ready to use.

Serve with tortilla chips.

Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to four days.

Makes 6 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: Calories 30, total fat 0g, saturated fat 0g, cholesterol 0mg, sodium 250mg, total carbohydrates 7g, fiber 2g, total sugars 3g, protein 1g.