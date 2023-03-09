The nerves came early and expectedly for Katelyn Caneda. So did the nosebleeds as her body adjusted to the Midwest after a lifetime in southern California.

Caneda was halfway across the country from home, starting her college softball career at Nebraska. New place, new environment. Unfamiliarity and uncertainty loomed over it all.

It all dissipated when she stepped onto the field.

She drove in a run in her first at-bat of the fall season. In the spring, Caneda has been the only Husker freshman to start every game, combining the energy and hustle she’s brought to the field throughout her life with the increased discipline and understanding required to play at the college level.

Through 20 games, the second baseman is third on the team in batting average (.360) and OPS (.949), most recently winning Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

“I realized it’s the same game that I’ve been playing since I was 5, and it’s the same ball, the same field, same dirt, everything,” she said. “I just told myself, ‘This is the same game I’ve played all my life. It’s no different.”

Caneda reached out to coach Rhonda Revelle in high school. Her travel ball teammate, Dakota Carter, was already committed, and her coach at the time had told her it was a good program. Watching film, Revelle noticed how hard Caneda played — an observation that was later reaffirmed when she saw her in person.

At Nebraska, Caneda has been able to combine energy with maturity. In the infield, she’s surrounded by veterans: junior Billie Andrews to her right at shortstop, senior Mya Felder playing first base on her left. Caneda hasn’t been shy in asking her older teammates questions and observing their work ethic, the way they communicate.

As the season began in February, she showed a feel for the strike zone uncommon for a freshman. Part of it is a matter of self-discipline. Caneda knows pitchers will recognize and exploit weaknesses more quickly than in high school. Laying off of riseballs has been a priority.

At the same time, she hasn’t lost the aggressiveness that made her stand out originally. She runs the bases aggressively, taking wide turns even when not attempting to advance.

In Sunday’s extra-inning win over Cal State Northridge, Caneda was doubled off third base after leaving early in an attempt to score on a sacrifice fly. Revelle didn’t mind. She would rather players mess up aggressively than passively.

“A lot of times, first-year players are a little more cautious because they don’t want to do something wrong, and all of it’s understandable,” Revelle said. “But she didn’t have that same caution, and I think it’s helped her accelerate her learning curve.

“There’s an intensity about her. When you can see an intensity about a player and the parts of the game that don’t really show up in the statistics column, you know you have something.”

Revelle estimates around 25% of freshmen have been usual starters in her 31 years coaching Nebraska. Caneda is a relative outlier not just on the 2023 roster but within the past three decades of Husker softball.

She’s been able to do it with her consistent approach. In a year full of changes, adjustments and development, she’s stayed on her own course, understanding she’s playing a familiar game and knowing her capabilities.

“The fact that she’s not only starting and playing, but contributing at a high level in her freshman year, I think it goes back to her expectation of what she expected for herself coming in here,” Revelle said. “Not overconfident about it, but really real with knowing that, ‘I’m coming to college to try to make an impact and help the team win right from Day 1.’ And she may not be able to articulate it that way, but she’s always behaved that way.”