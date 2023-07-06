A car and bike show set for Sunday, July 16, at Eagle Scout Park, will benefit a Grand Island family.

Koen Barribo was born May 23; his parents are Tyler Barribo and Makayla Morgan. After being able to be home for a week, he was admitted to the NICU on June 1. On June 7, he was transferred to Children’s Hospital in Omaha for what is expected to be an extended stay. Proceeds from the show will help the family with medical and other expenses.

Organized by family friends, the show will run from noon to 4 p.m. on the south side of Eagle Scout Park, 3050 N. Broadwell.

In addition to cars and bikes, several food and product vendors will be on site and donating a portion of their profits.

Entry fee is $10 per car or bike; the show is free for those who want to look at the cars, but freewill donations would be appreciated.

For more information, contact Kenneth Shepherd at 402-366-7411.