Caring, Kind: St. Francis nurse honored for work, compassionate care during pandemic

Registered nurse Kathy Lierman is the 2021 recipient of the 2021 Caring Kind Award at CHI Health St. Francis.
Recipients of the award go above and beyond to exemplify caring, compassion and service excellence shown to patients, coworkers and the community.
Lierman is supervisor of the hospital’s cardiac/pulmonary rehabilitation program.
St. Francis selects one employee each year for the honor of representing the hospital at the Nebraska Hospital Association annual convention scheduled for later this fall. NHA has paid tribute to more than 2,000 of Nebraska’s most caring and dedicated health care workers since 1979 at the annual event.
“I know I speak for all the leadership at CHI Health St. Francis when I say Kathy Lierman is so deserving of this recognition and award,” said CHI Health St. Francis President Ed Hannon. “Kathy is an extraordinary person. She certainly demonstrates the values of our organization in everything she does. She always focuses on what else can she do for her patients and staff.”
He said Lierman is a role model for others.
“She is a leader that staff love to follow,” Hannon said.
Lierman has been in the health care profession for about 30 years and has worked at St. Francis for 18.
She has been a strong advocate for cardiology and pulmonary patients in Grand Island for many years.
“We take care of patients who have suffered from a cardiac condition, such as a heart attack or a bypass,” Lierman said. “We help them get back on a regular exercise program.”
She also helps patients with their medication, risk modifications and helps them understand the lifestyle changes they need to make to remain healthy.
The pulmonary program helps individuals with chronic lung disease, along with improving the overall quality of life for those limited by their lung disease.
In nominating Lierman for the honor, it was pointed out that “Kathy exemplifies caring, compassion and customer service.”
During the pandemic last year, many patient services were halted at the hospital. The hospital’s attention turned to focus on the influx of COVID-19 patients flooding into the hospital.
“She is a team player here at St. Francis and in our community,” the nomination for Lierman read. “She became very creative in the year of COVID-19 and was able to continue to provide cardio/pulmonary services to our patients by making many personal calls so as to keep patients active in some type of recovery.”
It also was noted that Lierman took the lead and partnered with Central District Health Department to organize the COVID-19 shot clinic from December of last year to May for the hospital’s employees and the community.
“Every week, she helped organize staff to work at the vaccine clinics and fills many of the shifts herself. She goes above and beyond every day to keep our community safe and healthy.”
When asked why she became a nurse, Lierman said, “I love to take care of people or help people if I can. I love hearing stories and understanding other people’s lives. No two people are alike.”
Once the vaccine for the virus was approved and distributed, Lierman lead a team of nurses in helping vaccinate members of the community at the mass inoculations at the Community Field House at Fonner Park.
Lierman said the pandemic was a difficult time for her cardiology and pulmonary patients.
“Many of our patients are outpatients,” she said. “When it got really bad, we were needed to work in other areas.”
To keep her patients safe, they were asked to stay at home and not come to the hospital.
“Mentally, they were not able to come out and see people,” Lierman said. “They stayed at home. A lot of my patients are older people, so they don’t have all the wonderful technology or the understanding of how to work the technology.”
While helping with the COVID-19 crisis at the hospital, Lierman also took time to call her patients at their homes to see how they were doing.
She said for many of her patients who were going for cardiac and pulmonary rehab, the uncertainty and stress caused by the pandemic was hard on them as they were confined to their homes and had no access to the hospital’s rehab programs and equipment.
Not being able to attend to her patients and helping at the hospital and community in battling the virus, also created stress for Lierman.
But, being a nurse for 30 years, along with her personal commitment and compassion to help others, Lierman dealt with the stress, like so many courageous health care workers had to do during the pandemic.
“We help everyone,” she said. “That is what we need to do and it is the right thing to do. Whatever we can do to help promote health and wellness ... emotional, physical, everything.”
In nominating Lierman for the honor, it was said of her, “Kathy comes to work with a smile and humor that is contagious for her patients and coworkers.”
Along with her faith and good core values when it comes serving others, Lierman also credited St. Francis, which she said has an atmosphere of compassionate healing for all people.
She said the award is nice, but, as a nurse and health care professional, it is seeing the healthy recovery of the patients under their care that is the biggest honor they can receive.
“Just hearing some of the comments from the patients when they came in for their vaccines that they were now able to go to church or they were going to be able to see their grandkids or they were going to be comfortable going out again, those are the biggest things,” she said. “When you heard that, you knew it was a relief for everyone.”