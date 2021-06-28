Caring, Kind: St. Francis nurse honored for work, compassionate care during pandemic

She said for many of her patients who were going for cardiac and pulmonary rehab, the uncertainty and stress caused by the pandemic was hard on them as they were confined to their homes and had no access to the hospital’s rehab programs and equipment.

Not being able to attend to her patients and helping at the hospital and community in battling the virus, also created stress for Lierman.

But, being a nurse for 30 years, along with her personal commitment and compassion to help others, Lierman dealt with the stress, like so many courageous health care workers had to do during the pandemic.

“We help everyone,” she said. “That is what we need to do and it is the right thing to do. Whatever we can do to help promote health and wellness ... emotional, physical, everything.”

In nominating Lierman for the honor, it was said of her, “Kathy comes to work with a smile and humor that is contagious for her patients and coworkers.”

Along with her faith and good core values when it comes serving others, Lierman also credited St. Francis, which she said has an atmosphere of compassionate healing for all people.