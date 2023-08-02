Community festivals in Wood River and Ashton. A kite festival, Grand Theater car show and the final concert for this season’s Hear GI in Grand Island. Not to mention art gallery openings, Hastings Art in the Park, county fairs and more.

It’s another busy weekend before the kids (and teachers!) get ready to head back to school.

‘Let’s Go Fly a Kite!’

The Grand Island Kite Festival, the third annual American Kitefliers Association sanctioned event, kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Veterans Athletic Complex soccer fields, 2820 N. Broadwell Ave.

Bring your own kite to fly or purchase one from the on-site vendor, everyone is welcome to join the fun. Or just come to enjoy watching the ProKiters fly kites of unbelievable shapes and sizes.

Event also includes food trucks and music.

Gate admission (cash only) is $5 for adults and $3 for school-age children; kids 4 and younger and seniors 66 and older admitted free; family passes are $20.

It’s a ‘Grand’ affair

The Grand Theatre will host its 18th annual car show Saturday evening along Third Street in Railside.

The show will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. and is open to all kinds of classic and custom cars. Trophies will be awarded in several categories.

BD and the Boys will be playing classic hits from the 50s, 60s and 70s throughout the evening.

Cars start parking at 2 p.m. Car owners can register at the show or pre-register by contacting Craig Hand at Howard’s Jewelry, 308-381-1225. Two movie passes will be included with each registered automobile. Passes can be used at any regular movie for one year.

It’s going to be gnarly, dude!

A Hear Grand Island favorite, AM/FM, will wrap up the 2023 summer concert series Friday night with the “ultimate retro dance party!”

Dig your raddest ‘80s clothes out of your closet for the costume contest; win Hear GI merch, gift cards and other prizes.

Based in Lincoln, AM/FM began in May 2013 with the goal of bringing audiences all of the fun ‘80s music the guys in the band grew up listening to and playing. AM/FM covers all of the fantastic genres that made the ‘80s such an amazing decade for music … rock, pop, new wave and more.

The party starts at 6 p.m., with music running from 7 to 11 p.m. in Amur Plaza. There is no admission charge.

For more information, check the Hear Grand Island page at www.facebook.com/HearGI/

‘Aloha From the River!’

WOOD RIVER — Get your Hawaiian on during Wood River’s Fun Fest running through Sunday.

The fun starts Friday with a Glow Run at 8:30 p.m., followed by an outdoor showing of the movie “Moana,” starting at 9:15 in Memorial Park.

Saturday features a parade at 10 a.m. (a kids parade precedes the main event at 9:45). After the parade, Memorial Park and the ballfields will be bustling with activity. Scheduled events include a coed softball tournament, kids sanctioned tractor pull, face paining, bingo, yard games, cornhole tournament, food trucks and more.

The River City Rib/Wing Fest is set for 5 p.m. at the southwest corner of the ball fields. Gates open at 5; judging starts at 5:30. The meal, open to the public, starts at 6 p.m.; tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for kids 10 and younger.

Wrapping up the evening, a street dance will feature the Kyle Sayler Band.

Festivities wrap up Sunday with a community church service at 11 a.m. in the Wood River High School auditorium, with a luncheon sponsored by the Wood River Ministerial Association to follow.

From 1 to 5 p.m. the swimming pool will be open; no admission charge.

In addition an art show featuring the works of local artists will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Wildflower Gallery.

Wood River is just a 15-minute drive west of Grand Island via Highway 30.

Ashton Days

ASHTON — From pancakes to sloppy joes and cornhole tournaments to tractor poker runs, Ashton Community Days has a lot to offer.

Kicking off Friday night with a beer garden at the Oak Creek Saloon, the evening offers karaoke, horse races and a cornhole tournament.

Saturday’s schedule includes a steeple chase, firemen’s breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. at St. Francis Parish Hall, a ranch rodeo, barbecue from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Legion Hall) and fireworks at 10 p.m.

The event wraps up Sunday with a tractor poker run at the ball field followed by the 4-H sloppy joe feed from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Legion Hall.

Ashton is located about 45 miles northwest of Grand Island via highways 281 and 92. For more information check the Ashton Community Club’s page on Facebook.

Not to be forgotten:

— First Friday art opening, 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Studio 10 Art Gallery, 112 W. Third St. Exhibit featuring works by Dorothy Lambert will remain on display through Aug. 31. Gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 308-381-4001.

— “Music from Around the World,” featuring David Marsh, 2 p.m. Sunday, Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. A Humanities Nebraska program for all ages; there is no admission charge. Laura Fentress, 308-385-5333.

— Art in the Park, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Libs Park, 1531 W. 16th St., Hastings. Event includes more than 60 artists, a visit from the Kool-Aid Man, food trucks, demonstrations, children’s and family activities, live entertainment, face painting and more. No admission charge; Art in the Park, Hastings page on Facebook.

— “Shrek the Musical,” presented by the Crane River Theater, 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Merryman Performing Arts Center, 225 W. 22nd St. Kearney. Tickets are $25, $30 and $35 for adults, and $15, $20 and $25 for students; box office: 308-627-5796 or CraneRiverTheater.org

— “My Way: A Tribute to the Music of Frank Sinatra,” presented by the Kearney Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, 84 Plaza Blvd., Kearney. Tickets are $20 for all ages; box office: 308-324-1529 or kearneycommunitytheatre.com

— Stolley Park Railroad, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Grand Island (fall hours start Aug. 12). Tickets are $3.50 for anyone age 3 and older; children age 2 and younger ride for free with a paying adult. All dates and times are weather permitting; 308-389-0290.

— “150 Years in Valley County,” Valley County Fair, through Saturday, Ord. Highlights include: teen dance on Friday; and a barbecue cook-off and Tim Zach concert on Saturday; Valley County Fairgrounds page on Facebook.

— Wheeler County Fair and Rodeo, through Sunday, Bartlett.

— York County Fair, through Sunday, York.

— Greeley County Fair, Sunday through Wednesday, Spalding.