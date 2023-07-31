A recent surge in the number of underage children illegally driving UTVs, ATVs and golf carts on public roads has prompted a warning from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Recreational vehicles such as ATVs are not designed for use on public roads because they are not as stable as cars or trucks and don’t have the same safety features, according to a statement issued Friday by the Sheriff’s Office. This makes them more dangerous for underage drivers, who are less experienced.

The dangers of accidents involving recreational vehicles commonly include collisions, overturning and ejections. Those accidents “can happen in an instant” with devastating consequences, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“We are asking you to please talk to your children about the dangers, laws, and rules relating to driving recreational vehicles,” the statement continued. “We realize some of you may think even though it is illegal, your underage child is mature enough to drive these vehicles on a roadway safely. Underage recreational vehicle drivers and their parents can both face consequences for driving on public roadways.”

Underage drivers could be detained, fined and the vehicle be impounded. Parents could be held liable for any damages relating to their illegal driving.

The Sheriff’s Office said it knows that enforcement of the regulations could be unpopular, but said the life-saving benefits outweigh that risk.

“We would rather risk being unpopular with a small group of golf cart, ATV, and UTV owners and drivers for our prevention efforts than work a tragic accident, especially an accident involving an underage child,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “That’s why we’re asking you to please talk to your children about the dangers of underage and illegal use of recreational vehicles.”

The legal requirements for use of ATVs, UTVs and golf carts include: a licensed driver at least 16 years of age; a 36-inch minimum distance off the ground, registration with the city and displaying of plates/stickers; valid insurance for the vehicle.

“We know that you love and care for your children, and we do, too,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “Please help us keep our children safe by following the law and not allowing underage drivers to operate recreational vehicles. It could save their life.”