During Hollywood's golden age, Ruby Catherine Stevens — better known as Barbara Stanwyck — was among the most versatile of that era's great actresses, flawlessly and believably moving from characters in dramas like Executive Suite (1954) to films noir such as Double Indemnity (1944), which earned her an Oscar nod, to lighthearted romantic comedies like Ball of Fire (1941), which netted another Oscar nomination, and Christmas in Connecticut (1945). These classics and several others can be seen during today's Stanwyck celebration on Summer Under the Stars.