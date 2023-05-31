Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

COLUMBUS — The 58th annual Association of Nebraska Art Clubs summer conference is planed for June 7-10 at Central Community College-Columbus.

The event will feature more than 300 pieces of two- and three-dimensional original art in the exhibit/competition in the campus’ Resource Center. The art exhibit will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Competition judge will be Leslie Lambert, of Colville, Wash., also known as Leslie Redhead. She is an award-winning artist, teacher, illustrator and author known for her dramatic watercolors. The top 25 pieces in the judging will form a show that will travel the state in the coming year and end with the 2024 ANAC conference next June.

The conference also will include the following workshops that are open to the public.

“Going With the Flow of Watercolor,” 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Lambert will show how to combine thoughtful planning and design with poured pain to produce luminous works.

“En Plein Air Painting,” 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday. This two-day workshop focuses on how to paint outdoors. (En Plein Air). Jim Davis will focus on the fundamentals of painting on location.

“Human Figure Drawing,” 9 a.m. to noon Thursday. Diane Noonan will teach how to draw adult figures accurately. Participants will observe the ratio of head-to-body parts in adults, children and babies.

“Plasma Cutting,” 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday. No experience is required for this class. Landon Hunt will teach students how to operate a plasma cutter, cover safety and guide students as they create their own metal artwork.

“Mixed Media Mashup,” 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday. Artzy Haven staff will guide students as they create a mixed media canvas with goops, paints, metal bits, flowers and other items.

“Points of View: Compositional Strategies in Art and Image Making,” 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Chadric Harms will help students explore the ins and outs of composition and what it means to “make” an image or work of art.

“Metal Jewelry Workshop,” 9 a.m. to noon OR 1 to 4 p.m. Friday. Lynette Fast will teach the students the tools and skills they need to develop their own unique jewelry. They will make earrings or a pendant/necklace they can take home. T

“Options with Printmaking,” 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. Patrice Wielgus will guide students through making collage paper and monoprints using various techniques and materials.

“Line, Value, Color and Gargoyles,” 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Wendy Bonge will teach students how to take a brave and bold approach with line and color using a gargoyle, Venus figure or ancient stone sculpture as a reference.

Workshop size is limited. For more information and workshop pricing, visit the ANAC website at www.nebraskaartclubs.org or contact ANAC Vice President: Steph Mantooth at 308-760-1235 or stephs@bbc.net.

More than 588 members make up ANAC’s 35 individual clubs across the state.