What could possibly be better than a three-day holiday weekend? How about a four-day holiday weekend? (Or five if you count Friday!)

With the Fourth of July falling on a Tuesday, a lot of folks are taking advantage of that extra day. For everything that is planned, Monday might as well be an official holiday.

Events planned in Grand Island include a return of the community fireworks at Fonner Park, the traditional 1890s Independence Day celebration at Stuhr Museum, and the Heartland Celebration of Freedom hosted by Third City Christian Church.

Community festivals don’t take a holiday per se, as both Central City and Merna combine their annual shindigs with Fourth of July festivities. Nance County is also joining the fun by scheduling its annual county fair for this weekend in Fullerton.

Other big events around the area include the fourth annual Fireworks Extravaganza hosted by Jerry Spady Chevrolet GMC in Hastings, and the United Way Fireworks and Freedom Fest at the Viaero Event Center in Kearney. And Shelton, Gibbon and Chapman all have special plans in place for Tuesday.

Let’s get started!

Heartland Celebration of Freedom, Grand Island

Third City Christian Church will host its annual Heartland Celebration of Freedom on Saturday evening at the church, 4100 W. 13th St.

The celebration is a free event that brings thousands of people together from throughout Central Nebraska. Opening at 5 p.m., the event features inflatables, yard games, ponies, face painting and more. Food and beverages will be available for purchase at food trucks on site.

But this event is about more than just a good party.

The Heartland Celebration of Freedom originated in the wake of the events of 9/11 when Third City Christian Church wanted to honor all first responders and local active military personnel for being willing to place their lives on the line for all of us.

In addition to free food being offered to active police and fire personnel during the event, The Freedom Award is presented to a local hero who serves as a first responder, in law enforcement, or in the military who may be going through a particularly challenging time

This year’s recipients of the annual award are Tami Marcello and the children of Chris Marcello. Chris died unexpectedly on July 23, 2022. Chris served with the Grand Island Police Department, on patrol, as a school resource officer at Grand Island Senior High School, and as an investigator.

During his service, he was a recipient of the departments’ Life Saving Award. In addition to his service to Grand Island, Chris was a 23-year veteran of the US Army National Guard Alpha Troop 1/134th Cavalry Squadron where he was deployed several times to Bosnia, Iraq and Afghanistan.

The evening concludes with the Tom Dinsdale Fireworks Display around 10 p.m.

For more information, call 308-384-5038.

Stuhr Museum, Grand Island

Independence Day in Railroad Town features family-friendly fun for people of all ages with a historic twist.

The museum opens at 9 a.m. and the schedule kicks off with a German-language church service sponsored by the Hall County Historical Society at 10 a.m. in the historic church in Railroad Town. It is the former Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, which was built in 1888, north of Hampton, in neighboring Hamilton County. This service recognizes the anniversary the first German settlers arrived in Hall County on July 4, 1857.

Conducting the service will be Doug Cline. Cline received a degree from Dallas Seminary and lived in Germany in 1972-73. He speaks four languages, English, German, Russian and Spanish. For three years he was a pastor at Shelton and was a longtime member of the Grand Island police force.

Organist will be Liz Hodwalker and special music in the German language will be provided by the Liederkranz German Singers.

The public is invited to attend and there is no admission charge to the museum for those who wish to attend just the church service.

Inquiries about the service should be directed to John Hanssen at 398-389-2086. Hanssen, a member of the HCHS board, has made arrangements for this program. Traditionally, this service has been held for over 30 years.

Other scheduled activities around the Stuhr campus include an anvil firing at noon in the parking lot between the church and the Cleary House. A “mammoth” parade down Main Street in Railroad Town will start at about 2 p.m. from the Henry Glade Roller Mill (participants should gather at 1:45). A patriotic band concert featuring the Silver Cornet Band and historic Independence Day program will follow the parade at the Railroad Town Bandstand.

Following the conclusion of the program, traditional races and games for kids will be held on the town green. A cherry pie-eating contest will also take place at the bandstand. Ages (and pie sizes!) for the contest are: Ages 8 and younger, 1/6 of a pie; ages 9-16 (1/4); and ages 17 and older (1/2).

Food and beverages will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Silver Dollar in Railroad Town and the Stuhr Bistro in the Stuhr Building.

“CRASH! The Great Depression Hits the Heartland” exhibit remains on display in the Stuhr Building through Aug, 20. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; regular admission is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors 60 and older and $12 for children 6-12; kids 5 and younger admitted free.

For more information, call the museum (located on the southeast corner of the intersection of Highways 281 and 34) at 308-385-5316.

Lone Tree Days, Central City

CENTRAL CITY — First things first: Where does the name of the event come from?

The original “lone tree” was a solitary cottonwood tree along the north side of the Platte River about three miles southwest of where Central City is located. According to a 2011 article in the Independent (when a historical marker there was rededicated), in 1858, it was selected by the Western Stage Co., as the site for the Lone Tree Station that operated in 1860 and 1861. A town called Lone Tree came to be in 1866, which would be renamed Central City in 1875.

Lone Tree Days was started in the early 1980s to celebrate the community’s history.

The 2023 event kicked off Thursday with Family Fun Night. But don’t worry — even if you missed it, there is plenty more to do.

Friday features “Pack the Pavement” sidewalk sales downtown and citywide garage sales. The annual Fireman’s Dance sponsored by the Central City Fire Department features the band Ain’t Dead Yet and starts at 8 p.m. at the Independent Club.

Saturday is a full day with sports tournaments, special food offerings, farmers market, petting zoo, the annual Teddy Bear Picnic sponsored by the Merrick County Historical Society, kids and family activities and more.

Sunday’s schedule includes the ninth annual State Theater Car & Motorcycle Show from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 707 C Ave. Registration starts at 9:30 a.m., with the show opening at 11:30; the awards ceremony is set for 3 p.m. For more information, contact Josh Hood at 402-416-3106.

Also Sunday, the Good Life Center will host a lunch fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. just down the street from the car show.

Monday offers everyone a chance to catch their breath, but the celebration wraps up Tuesday with the Lone Tree Days parade starting at 7 p.m. It will follow the same route introduced last year, starting near the high school at Highway 14 and 28th Street and traveling to the Merrick County Courthouse on 17th Street. The route goes right by both Litzenberg and Azria Health so residents can watch the parade. This route also features several spots that offer parking so people can gather to watch the parade in groups.

After the parade, Central City EMS will host an ice cream social fundraiser at the Ambulance Barn until it’s time for the fireworks, which will start around 10 p.m. at the Merrick County Fairground.

Central City is located about 20 miles northeast of Grand Island on Highway 30. For a complete schedule of events, check online at www.centralcitychamber.org/’

Fireworks Extravaganza, Hastings

HASTINGS — Jerry Spade Chevrolet GMC in Hastings will host its fourth annual Fireworks Extravaganza from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 2750 Osborne Drive.

Activities get underway with a children’s fishing derby from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (registration opens at 9 a.m. Hosted by Reel Men & Ladies of Nebraska, trophies and prizes will be awarded at 2:30.

Food trucks will be on site from noon to 10 p.m. offering barbecue and burgers, sandwiches, snow cones and more.

Inflatables and games from Rockit Event Pros will be open from 4 to 8 p.m.; face painting will be offered from 4 to 10 p.m.

Deja Vu, a rock and roll cover band, will play from 7 to 10 p.m., with a patriotic costume contest at 9.

Fireworks will conclude the day’s activities at 10 p.m.

For more information, call 402-303-1137.

Fireworks and Freedom Fest, Kearney

KEARNEY — The United Way of Kearney will host Fireworks and Freedom Fest from 6 to 10 p.m. Monday at the Viaero Event Center.

This fundraiser supports the work of United Way’s 21 partner agencies and the other programs it provides throughout the year. Admission is charged per car, with two levels offered: $25 includes a general parking space or $50 includes a premium parking space. A premium spot allows space for a tent right next to your car, free Coke/Dr. Pepper products, priority exit, and a location in the midst of the activity.

Those attending can tailgate with friends and family (bring your own food and drinks or food trucks will be on site), listen to a DJ, take part in a photo op with Uncle Sam, check out the bounce house and games, participate in a cornhole tournament and more.

Fireworks will round out the evening’s activities.

Merna Heritage Days, Merna

MERNA — The small Custer County community of Merna is promising many “Little Moments, Big Memories” during its annual Heritage Days celebration.

The event starts with the annual Anselmo-Merna Foundation Banquet on Friday evening at the One Box Convention Center in Broken Bow.

Saturday starts with a pancake feed from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.; the schedule also includes a craft and vendor fair, lunch at the community center, sports tournaments and kids activities, a photo booth, ping pong ball drop and more.

The main parade down Main Street starts at 10 a.m., and will be followed by a pedal tractor pull. The day wraps up with an alumni barbecue at 5:30 in the city park, and a firemen’s watermelon feed at 8 p.m. and fireworks at 10, both at the ball field.

Merna is located about 90 miles northwest of Grand Island along Highway 2. For more information, check out the Merna Heritage Days page on Facebook.

Nance County Fair, Fullerton

FULLERTON — Nance County is getting into fair mode early this year, with the annual county fair starting today (Friday, June 30) and running through Sunday at the fairgrounds in Fullerton.

Highlights include a concert with country singer Luke Mills with special guest B.J. Jamison at 9 p.m. Friday (following Extreme Bullriding) in the arena. A demolition derby followed by fireworks are set for Saturday evening. A church service in the park will begin at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The Western Family Fun show starts at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the fairgrounds.

Fullerton is located about 40 miles northeast of Grand Island via Highway 30 and Highway 14. For more information see the Nance County Fair page on Facebook.

Fourth of July celebrations: Chapman, Shelton, Gibbon

Three area communities will be hosting special events on Tuesday, July 4. They are:

— Chapman Community Fourth of July Celebration, 8 p.m., Chapman Park. Bring a snack or dessert to share if you wish. Friends, fun and games and fireworks at dusk; donations are welcome to help fund next year’s event. Information: Scott, 308-380-2417; or Cindy, 308-390-2853.

— “Fun, Freedom, Fireworks and the Fourth,” annual Independence Day Celebration, Shelton. Events include a parade at 1:30 p.m., kids parade at 1 p.m., hamburger and hot dog feed, homemade ice cream, free swimming and more. Fireworks display starts at dusk at the football field.

— “Land of the Free, Home of the Buffalo,” annual Independence Day Celebration, Gibbon. Event includes a parade at 10 a.m.; activities after the parade at Davis Park include a performance from the String Beans at 4:30 p.m., food trucks, kids games and activities, and a car show from 2 to 5 p.m. (downtown),

Also this weekend:

— Community Fourth of July Fireworks Display, in commemoration of Grand Island’s 150th birthday, Tuesday, Fonner Park. Broadcast on KRGI (1430 AM/105.5 FM) begins at 9:45 p.m., fireworks show begins at 10.

— Fourth of July barbecue fundraiser, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Calvary Lutheran Church fellowship hall, 1304 N. Custer. Menu includes hot dogs, burgers, sides and drinks; freewill donation; take-out available; 308-382-5446.

— Mervin Gustafson Veterans Picnic, fourth annual hosted by Chef Anthony, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Veterans Garden, 601 Saturn St., Alda. Menu includes burgers, dogs, chips, salad, watermelon and beverages. Bring a towel for a pool party; no alcohol or fireworks please; information: Business Coalition for Veterans page on Facebook.