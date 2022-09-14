Celine Swan: Let your imagination sing at your library!

September is Library Card Sign-Up Month!

The theme is Let Your Imagination Sing at Your Library. Well don’t worry folks, even though my name is Celine, I definitely do not sing like Celine Dion so I won’t hurt your ears and sing.

This year, Tony Award-winning performer, actress, singer-songwriter and philanthropist Idina Menzel (“Frozen,” “Wicked”) and her sister, author and educator Cara Mentzel, will serve as honorary chairs of Library Card Sign-Up Month.

Idina and Cara are excited to remind everyone that one of the best places to find your voice is at the library. During Library Card Sign-Up Month, they want us to explore all the library has to offer, like new children’s books, access to technology, and educational programming. (https://www.ala.org/)

The Grand Island Public Library continues to adapt and expand services to meet our evolving community needs. We are seeing an increase in computer use as people are using the library to look for jobs. The library has free wi-fi. We partner with Grand Island’s Nebraska Department of Labor. Please check out our job board by the adult computer area. We find that some patrons might not have access to a computer or printer at home for work, educational, or recreational purposes.

Patrons can receive help from the library reference help desk staff. They can call the library to set up a Book a Librarian or take a tour of the Makerspace or genealogy areas. We also see patrons using our Makerspace Lab for entrepreneur, and small business needs, and many are making gifts already for the holidays. We have a portable digital media lab patrons can also use.

Adults can take part the Grand Island 150 programs celebrating 150 years.

Two bus tour of the most historic sites of Grand Island were scheduled; the first was yesterday, Sept. 17, but you can still sign up for this Sept. 24 tour. It starts at the Stolley House in Stolley Park, lasts about 90 minutes, you don’t have to walk and it’s free. You can sign up on the library web site www.gilibrary.org.

Today, Sept. 18, Doug Biggs from the University of Nebraska at Kearney will reenact the speech President Theodore Roosevelt gave at Grand Island’s first public library. Michelle Setlik from the Hall County Historical Society will provide a history of the library from 1884 to present day.

A great way to use your imagination and pretend you were a young child growing up during the Victorian Era is to attend the 146th annual Edith Abbott Victorian Tea Party for third through fifth graders that is planned for 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26. You can dress up in your fanciest outfit and bring an adult guest to enjoy the party with you! You can bring your favorite doll or teddy bear. You will learn about Edith Abbott and the Victorian Era, enjoy refreshments, games, crafts, and be entered to win a prize!

Reserve your spot online at http://www.gilibrary.org (Click on Events) or call the library at 308-385-5333 to sign up.

A program to put on as a save the date for kids 11 and younger is the Children’s Train Program set for 2 p.m. on Oct. 10 at Burlington Station. The Tri-City Model Railroad Association will show off its model railroads and library staff will be there to provide stories and crafts. Register by calling the library.

Some great new fall books that help me to use my imagination: for littles “Little Blue Truck Makes a Friend” by Alice Schertle, “The Pigeon will Ride the Roller Coaster” by Mo Willems; and elementary fiction coming Oct. 25, “Diper Overload” by Jeff Kinney (#17 Diary of a Wimpy Kid). I’m not forgetting the adults; check out “Boards: Stylish Spreads for Casual Gatherings” by America’s Test Kitchen (2022)

I do encourage everyone to get a library card and definitely find some books and use that imagination.