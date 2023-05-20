The Center for Rural Affairs has announces the following in-person and online events:

• Online and Grand Island: Construction Academy (Bilingual), 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, May 23 and 25, College Park, 3180 W. Highway 34, Room 103. Whether new to the industry or just needing a refresher on the basics, Construction Academy, a multi-day, industry-specific training, is beneficial to entrepreneurs in the construction industry.

Attendees will learn the start-up basics of construction, from how to make bids to safety requirements for contractors, subcontractors, or anyone looking for more information about the construction industry. Sessions are taught by members of the Nebraska Building Chapter. Information: Jessica Campos, 402-870-1521 or jessicac@cfra.org.

• Grand Island: Cleaning Academy (Spanish), Fridays and Saturdays, June 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24. Classes scheduled for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Fridays, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays at College Park. Learn how to start a cleaning business by attending this workshop.

Attendees will learn best practices for the industry, including chemical cleaning, cleaning and maintenance of different types of floors (wood, marble, tile, etc.), plus cleaning and maintenance of carpets and bathrooms, budgets/quotes, and much more. To become certified in basic cleaning management, participants must attend all classes and pass the exam. Information: Brissa Borjas Esparza, 402-870-2749 or brissabe@cfra.org.

Registration at cfra.org/events is required in advance.