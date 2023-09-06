Grand Island Central Catholic traditionally operates food booths during Husker Harvest Days and is seeking volunteers to assist with that project.

This year, the school will have one food booth, two pop stands and an ice cream stand. More than 50 volunteers are needed each day to staff these booths. Husker Harvest Days start Tuesday, Sept. 12, and run through Thursday, Sept. 14, just west of Grand Island.

Volunteers include parents, students, faculty, administration, grandparents, alumni, parents of alumni, Knights of Columbus, friends, parishioners and priests.

Anyone interested in volunteering should call Jeannee Mueller Fossberg at 308-379-2015, Sue Pernie, 308-390-0876, or Roger Riesberg, 308-390-3469. Volunteers can also sign up on the school’s website.

These food booths serve as one of the school’s major fundraisers for the year. Proceeds benefit the Fine Arts Guild, Athletic Booster Club, Development Office and the school.