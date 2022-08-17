Central Nebraska Council on Alcoholism and Addictions offers new program for kids

The Central Nebraska Council on Alcoholism and Addictions will be offering a new series of Kid’s Power! beginning Monday, Aug. 22.

Kids Power! is an eight-week educational series for children ages 7-11 who are affected by a loved one’s addiction and is offered free, thanks to funding provided by the Heartland United Way. This program is designed to help children:

— Understand addiction in an age-appropriate way

— Explore and express feelings in a safe and supportive environment

— Realize they are not alone

— Learn a variety of problem-solving, coping, and self-care strategies

— Build self-worth, self-confidence and positive feelings about themselves

— Simply be kids by learning to have fun in safe and healthy ways

“It is common for addiction to run in families,” says CNCAA Executive Director Connie Holmes. “This program offers a wonderful opportunity for the whole family to get involved in the recovery process, especially the children who often times are overlooked and feel left out. Giving a youngster an opportunity to embrace a path of healthy growth and development is an incredible gift!. Kid’s Power! offers these young children new knowledge and skills that will help them break the cycle of addiction and grow up strong and healthy.”

The series that starts Monday will meet from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays through Oct. 17 at the CNCAA offices, 3204 College St., Grand Island. A light dinner will be provided at each session for the youth participants. It is limited to 10 participants.

Pre-registration is required. Registration forms are available at the council office or online https://www.jotform.com/cncaa/KidsPowerTeenPower.

For more information, call 308-385-5520.